The interim coach of the white-ball squads for Pakistan, Aaqib Javed, was asked if their classic opening batter of the side, Fakhar Zaman, could make a return to the limited-overs format after he wasn’t considered for selection in the recent three-match ODI and T20I series in Australia, followed by another trip to Zimbabwe in the same sequence.

Aaqib Javed has suggested that the left-handed opener could certainly make a comeback in the side if he regains full fitness. The veteran since coming back home from the West Indies, was struggling with a knee problem, which caused him to fail the fitness test.

He was also engaged in a heated argument with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) members recently in a meeting and didn’t receive any favor having tweeted against the drop of his former captain of the national side, Babar Azam, during the second and third Test against England in Multan and Rawalpindi.

Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar Picks India’s Potential Playing XI For Perth Test Of BGT 2024-25; Two Spinners Included

The next white-ball series for the Green Brigade is in South Africa, and Aaqib Javed emphasized that if Fakhar could regain fitness, he could comfortably be back in the national squad. He also highlighted that improving the performance of the side under his leadership as the interim coach and selector would be his first and foremost role.

“The primary objective of taking up this responsibility is to elevate the performance of the Pakistan team. Following the shortcomings seen during the Australia tour, our focus is to build the best possible ODI team for the ICC Champions Trophy.” He expressed this during the recent media interaction at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“In Pakistan’s conditions, the role of spinners has always been vital, and we will aim to provide opportunities to talented players and help them succeed at the international level.” Aaqib Javed further added.

Aaqib Javed prepared to focus on the ODIs before Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan, under the leadership of their new captain Mohammad Rizwan, displayed an incredible performance in the ODI series with a 2-1 margin victory in Australia for the first time in nearly two decades but went on to get whitewashed for the three-match T20I series. The next challenge for them is the Zimbabwe series, where they have decided to give chances to the youngsters.

“I have been coaching for 20 years, and in the future, I will choose between being a selector or a coach. For now, the focus is on building a winning team. If Fakhar regains full fitness, he will be considered for selection.” Aaqib Javed shed light.

Saim Ayub, who has been one of the finds for the Green Brigade in recent times and performed in a great manner down under in the ODI series especially, has been applauded by the former Pakistan bowler. Javed besides giving weight to the strike rates, has also underlined the importance of getting results in their favor.

“Saim’s exclusion from the T20 series in Australia was due to his focus on improving in other formats. While strike rates matter, the primary goal is victory, and we will focus on achieving that to ensure positive results for the team.” Aaqib Javed remarked at the presser.

Also Read: Devdutt Padikkal Added To India Squad For BGT 2024-25; Yash Dayal Included As Traveling Reserve

The upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to start from the third week of February and run until the second week of March. The new coach has spoken about their desire to pay the whole attention to the 50-over format.

“Our main focus at the moment is on ODI cricket ahead of the Champions Trophy. You’ll see a settled team in this format. You’ll see changes in the T20I format. We plan to give new players chances in the Zimbabwe series. It is a message and opportunity to the new players to take the chances, they’ve been given.” Aaqib Javed concluded.