The former left-arm spinner of Australia, Brad Hogg, has been disappointed with the ‘intimidation’ remark of the head coach of the side, Andre McDonald, at the end of the second day’s play in the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Towards the end of the opening day, the 19-year-old debutant opening batter of Australia, Sam Konstas, who already had through a crazy time during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with the Indian side and especially the premier pace bowler, Jasprit Bumrah.

This time, Konstas decided to stop Bumrah to make sure that India wouldn’t rush through their overs, which would help his senior partner, Usman Khawaja, who, however, was caught at the slip position at the very next delivery. The head coach of the home side, Andrew McDonald, has alleged India’s behavior as ‘intimidating’ towards the rookie opener.

“It’s clearly within the laws of the game, the rules and regulations. There have been no charges laid, but to have an opposition swarm the non-striker like that, we’ve got a duty of care to our player to make sure he’s okay and in a headspace to go out there and perform.” The head coach of Australia felt that the match referee, Andy Pycroft, and the umpires were out there to take the final call.

“T he coach shouldn’t be talking about the Indian intimidatio n”- Former Australia spinner

The Indian head coach, Gautam Gambhir, was told about the reaction, to which he felt that there would be no point in being soft at this level of the game.

“Look, it’s a tough sport played by tough men. You can’t be that soft. That’s as simple as it can get. I don’t think anything was intimidating about it. He had no right to be talking to Jasprit Bumrah when Usman Khawaja was taking time. He had no right and no business to be involved with Jasprit Bumrah.” Gambhir acknowledged at the post-match press conference.

The former left-arm wrist spinner of Australia, Brad Hogg, claimed that the young star from New South Wales should be prepared to face the same treatment he dishes out.

“The coach coming out and saying that the Indian players were intimidating Konstas and there is a mental health issue there, I think that is there it a little bit too far.” The veteran spinner responded in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

“If you want to say a few words to the opposition team, hit balls for fours, walk down, and give the bowler a serve while he is walking back to the mark, you are going to have to sit there and cop it on the way back as well,” Hogg explained.

The West Australian spinner criticized the head coach of Australia, suggesting that the coach should only focus on building on the players’ potential instead of defending them publicly.

“The coach shouldn’t be talking about the Indian intimidation. The coach should be talking to his players about how he is going to handle the retaliation from the opposition team rather than defending him because if you want to give it out, you’ve got to take it back as well.” Brad Hogg highlighted.

The former left-arm speedster of the side, Mitchell Johnson, also was surprised at the reaction and felt that it would be the job of the senior players to handle the youngster in high-pressure situations. Hogg’s remarks shed light on the difference between aggression and sportsmanship in the game.