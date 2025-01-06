The former captain of the Indian side, Sunil Gavaskar, has questioned the selection committee if a player is guaranteed a place for the national side despite his continuous struggle if they don’t play domestic cricket. He has advised Virat Kohli to be part of the Ranji Trophy to regain his confidence and retain his place in the Test squad of the side.

Kohli finished the five-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 down under with the help of just 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 190 with the help of 23.75 with the best score of an unbeaten 100. Without that century, the number will go down to 15. This resulted, being one of the reasons for their side’s 3-1 series defeat.

Due to the series loss, India has been disqualified for the race to the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 for the very first time since its introduction. Sunil Gavaskar, during an interaction with Star Sports at the end of the fifth red-ball clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), was asked if Kohli would need to go back to the domestic circuit to regain his form.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Not Justified For Selection In 5 Tests In England? Report Drops Bombshell

“100 percent. Whatever might be the attack, it might be useless, even if you score runs against that in the Ranji Trophy, your confidence will be high. On January 23, Delhi’s match is against Saurashtra in Rajkot. We all know Rajkot’s pitch is extremely flat. Go and score runs there – score a double hundred, you will get the confidence.” Sunil Gavaskar responded.

“V irat Kohli used to be an automatic selection earlie r”- Sunil Gavaskar

The fourth-leading run-getter for India in the longest format of the game hasn’t been part of the Ranji Trophy 2012, but the current drop in his form should be a reason to keep an eye on that aspect. Kohli finished the previous year 2024, with the help of just 417 runs in 19 innings at 24.52, his lowest since his debut, apart from 2020.

“It remains to be seen whether he does that or not. If he refuses to play, it gives a message to everyone that whatever happened is fine, as he knows the selection committee won’t drop him. No matter how you perform or whatever you decide, why do you need the selection committee if no one can drop you?” Sunil Gavaskar expressed in that discussion.

Kohli came into the series after his struggle against spin at home to New Zealand, when he managed just 93 runs in six innings at an average of 15.50 with the help of one century, which came during the second innings of the opening Test in Bengaluru.

In the post-match presentation, the Indian head coach, Gautam Gambhir, remarked that everyone should be playing domestic cricket if they are not representing the country. With Kohli retired from the T20Is, he would be available for Delhi’s next Ranji clash against Saurashtra.

In the same discussion, Sunil Gavaskar wondered if Virat Kohli has become an automatic choice for the national side in the five-day format.

“You will ask the question of whether he is an automatic selection now. He used to be an automatic selection earlier. His performances used to be so terrific that he used to be selected automatically.” Sunil Gavaskar highlighted.

Also Read: Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of 2 Tests In Sri Lanka? Updates On His Availability

The Mumbai-born addressed that the selectors should have a debate over Kohli’s place for their upcoming five-match Test trip to England in June this year.

“Whenever the selection committee sits, they pick 10 or 11, and the most discussion happens for Nos. 10 to 14. However, I feel after this performance, Ajit Agarkar and his fellow selectors will discuss whether he can automatically be included in the team for the England tour.” Sunil Gavaskar concluded.