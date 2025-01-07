Sunil Gavaskar, legendary India opener, has received support from BCCI as vice-president Rajeev Shukla has hit out at Cricket Australia (CA) for ignoring Gavaskar during the presentation ceremony of the recently concluded five-match Border-Gavaskar 2024-25 Test series between India and Australia.

Despite the fact that the trophy is named after Gavaskar and former Australia captain Allan Border, CA chose not to have the renowned Indian batsman on stage for the presentation ceremony. Gavaskar was present at the location, working as a commentator, but did not receive an invitation from CA.

Later, Gavaskar voiced his unhappiness with the decision, saying that he would have preferred to present the trophy to the winning team alongside his ‘good friend’ Border.

“I certainly would have loved to have been there for the presentation. After all, it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is about Australia and India. I mean, I am here on the ground. To me, it should not matter that Australia won when it comes to the presentation. They played better cricket so they won. That’s fine. Just because I am an Indian (I did not present the trophy). I would have been happy to present the trophy with my good friend Allan Border,” Gavaskar told official broadcasters.

Australia reclaimed the BGT after a decade by winning the series 3-1 and captain Pat Cummins received the trophy from Allan Border on the stage.

Rajeev Shukla, BCCI VP, blasts CA for not inviting Sunil Gavaskar on the stage for BGT presentation

CA has come under fire from numerous areas for not inviting Gavaskar, and Rajeev Shukla has also spoken out against them. Not just the Indian cricketing fraternity, but even the Australian cricket fraternity, has slammed CA’s decision.

Commentator Neil Mitchell was one of many Australians who criticized CA for not inviting Gavaskar. He took to X and posted: “Sunil Gavaskar seems a lovely man. Humble, for a cricketing genius. How on earth could Cricket Australia not have him present the trophy with AB? It is an appalling and embarrassing error.”

Sunil Gavaskar seems a lovely man. Humble, for a cricketing genius. How on earth could Cricket Australia not have him present the trophy with AB? It is an appalling and embarrassing error. — Neil Mitchell (@3AWNeilMitchell) January 5, 2025

Rajeev Shukla noticed the post from Mitchell and was quick to react to it, writing: “I fully agree with Neil. It happened when Gavaskar was present in the stadium. Trophy is in their names and one of them was not invited to podium. After four years who knows whether both will be present at the stadium? Both together would have been a rare visual.”

I fully agree with Neil. It happened when Gavaskar was present in the stadium.Trophy is in their names and one of them was not invited to podium. After four years who knows whether both will be present at the stadium?Both together would have been a rare visual @CricketAus https://t.co/68GIL0TAyQ — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) January 6, 2025

The next Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be hosted by India this time and it will happen in January and February in 2027.

