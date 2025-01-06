Sunil Gavaskar, a legendary cricketer, expressed his opinion on whether the Indian cricket team management over-bowled Jasprit Bumrah. This follows his absence from the second innings of the fifth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) owing to a back spasm.

Despite India’s 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Jasprit Bumrah had an outstanding Australia trip, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 32 wickets at an average of 13.06 and won Player of the Series.

However, due to a back spasm, the 31-year-old speedster was unable to bowl in the second innings, which cost Team India as Australia easily chased down 162 in only 27 overs, with six wickets in hand, to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 by 3-1 at home.

They did what was best for the team: Sunil Gavaskar

Amidst widespread criticism for overloading Jasprit Bumrah throughout the five-match Test series, Sunil Gavaskar remarked that the Indian cricket team management behaved in the best interests of the squad, as the ace pacer’s absence in crucial periods could have harmed their position.

“I think they did what was best for the team, because without him, India would not have been in any position in the series. And therefore, when you have a bowler, who’s taking the wickets, you tend to over bowl him to an extent and that is totally understandable. I don’t think we can blame the team management for this because they and Bumrah were only looking to do what was good for the team at that particular point in time,” Gavaskar told India Today.

The Indian pacer only bowled 10 overs in the first innings of the Sydney Test before being forced to quit due to injury, prompting many to blame the management.

What did Jasprit Bumrah in was the toll on his body in Melbourne Test: Sunil Gavaskar

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah bowled 53 overs over two innings in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, collecting eight wickets and keeping India in the game. After bowling more than 141 overs in the first four Tests, the Indian bowler collapsed in the Sydney Test.

“I think what really took the load for him was the fourth day in Melbourne, where he bowled eight to nine different spells of three to four overs. And I think that really took a toll on his body. And there was actually a video of him saying to Rohit Sharma, ‘ab bass ho gaya’, and which actually tells you that even for a man who loves bowling, who enjoys taking wickets for India, the load had just got a little too much,” Gavaskar added.

Jasprit Bumrah finished the five-Test series with 32 wickets with 3 five-fors to his name.

“I was praying overnight”- Sunil Gavaskar on Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling in the second innings of the SCG Test

Sunil Gavaskar believes India would have won the last Test against Australia if Jasprit Bumrah had been able to bowl on day three. Chasing 162 on a hot Sydney wicket, the Australian hitters feasted on some mediocre Indian bowling to secure an easy victory.

“Look, it’s a back injury. Bumrah is a very, very dedicated cricketer. And so I think even if he had been a little bit able to bowl, he would have come out and bowled. Therefore, I was praying overnight that, he could maybe come and bowl just four or five overs with the new ball. And I knew that India would not be able to set Australia a target of more than 190 and 200. So if he could have come in bowl, four or five overs at the start, then that would have made a big difference,” Gavaskar said.

Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the Player of the Series for his 32 wickets in 5 Tests.

Also Read: Steve Smith A Hair’s Breadth Away From Celebrating 10k Test Runs; To Wait Till Sri Lanka Trip

