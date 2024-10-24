Sunil Gavaskar said that Indian team management panicked after the loss to New Zealand in the first Test in Bengaluru. He also added that the addition of Washington Sundar in the India XI was a move that was unnecessary as it came at the cost of Kuldeep Yadav.

India announced three team changes for the second Test against New Zealand in Pune. Shubman Gill returned to the team after missing the first test. Akash Deep and Washington Sundar were also added to the squad. KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav were dropped from the playing XI.

Sundar was not picked in India’s 15-man Test squad for the series against New Zealand, but he was added after the team lost the first Test. He was selected over Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test. Gautam Gambhir defended the pick, pointing out that New Zealand’s top four includes three left-handed batsmen.

The 25-year-old batsman recently hit a century in a Ranji Trophy play for Tamil Nadu. He made his Test debut in the fourth test in Gabba on the 2020-21 tour of Australia.

They Are Worried About Their Batting – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar stated that Washington Sundar’s presence demonstrates a lack of faith in the batting lineup. Gavaskar stated that the team management preferred Sundar’s lower-order batting above his bowling. He said he would have chosen Kuldeep Yadav for the team.

“I don’t see a lot of teams making three changes unless there are injury concerns. Washington Sundar inclusion which actually tells you they are worried about their batting. More than his bowling, they need his batting down the order as the cushion. Yes, there is a lot of talk about the left-handers in the New Zealand batting unit, but I would have picked Kuldeep Yadav, who can also turn it away from a left-hander,” Gavaskar told JioCinema.

Simon Doull, a former New Zealand fast bowler, stated that the Indian team management did not worry. Doull was similarly surprised by the rapid changes that occurred after only one Test match. He questioned the choice to include Washington Sundar after Ravichandran Ashwin’s one dismal performance.

“I don’t think, they have pressed the panic button. It just surprises me a little bit. There were press conferences before the tour about backing players, backing their ability, and all of a sudden, after one Test match, you are saying the guy who was good enough in the first Test match is now not good enough. Okay, Sarfaraz knocked the door down with that big 150. But, you are all of a sudden not backing the guy that you backed in Test match No. 1,” Doull said.

“Washington Sundar, coming off runs in domestic cricket, straightaway is in the XI. Does that tell me they are not happy with how Ashwin bowled? But they are bringing in another off-spinner because he (Ashwin) didn’t bowl well in the first test. I will tell you what, he will bowl well here,” he added.

Washington Sundar justified his spot in India Xi with a career-best 7/59 as New Zealand was bundled for 259 in 1st innings on day one.

