The former spinner of the Indian team, Sunil Joshi, who was the chief selector during India’s 2-1 series victory in Australia 2020/21, has been hopeful of the national side’s fast bowling prospects but addressed that they perhaps missed a left-arm pace bowling option in the line-up. The bowling attack of the visitors was led by Jasprit Bumrah, who finished as the leading wicket-taker with 32 scalps at 13.06

After Bumrah, the workhorse of the side, Mohammad Siraj, kept on running in for the entire series to get a few rewards but was inconsistent along with Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy. All of them were comprised of 40 wickets in 351 overs at an average of 34.82.

“No, because we already have Troy Cooley, he’s been in NCA and is looking after the fast bowling pool. So, I don’t think there should be any worry. But definitely, we did miss a left-arm seamer in that line-up.” Sunil Joshi expressed this during a recent interview with IANS.

“If a left-arm seamer would have been there, then there would have been a little bit of change in angles because most of the Australian, English or New Zealand batters, they are not very comfortable for the left-arm seamer because you’re taking the ball away with a different angle.” The Karnataka-born noted in that interaction.

Sunil Joshi highlights the absence of a left-arm fast bowler for India in BGT 2024-25

Sunil Joshi looked back at that 2020/21 trip for the blue brigade to Australia, where the national side was forced to field their net bowlers on tour as they went on to play for the national side and win games due to the injuries.

Apart from the Rohit Sharma-led side’s current performance on the recent tour, they were active in their field placements or bowling changes or even their tactics to bowl to the Australian batters.

“It’s all about showing character by each player who’s on the tour to do well. For that, did we prepare very well? I think yes. Did we take responsibility? Yes. So, now, from this tour, from the first Test match to the second and third matches, did we learn something from the opposition?” Sunil Joshi highlighted this during the conversation.

“I look at it that way because if we learned something from the opposition, then yes, we could have been better and more consistent. If you have not learned, you need to look to explore that and be disciplined to put that effort into perspective and practice, then make a result out of it, and that’s how I looked at this tour.” The former Indian spinner, who picked up 110 international wickets in 84 games, shed light.

Sunil Joshi reckoned that the home side had been excellent with their tactical moves and consistency. He pointed out how the Australian pacers, including the captain Pat Cummins and the lone-spinner Nathan Lyon, kept on going with patience and consistency, something which the Indians failed to do, apart from Jasprit Bumrah.

The Gadag-born was shocked at the sudden retirement of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, as Sunil Joshi wondered what transpired after the second day-night Adelaide Test match.

“I mean, we need to respect that because he has been a modern legend of the game, and there’s no doubt about it. But again, what transpired for him to do that? So obviously, we’ll have to know because it was unbelievable, and the board, selection committee, and team management should answer that.” The former Indian chief selector concluded.