By the time Suryakumar Yadav walked into the middle of the Wankhede Stadium during Mumbai Indians’s 175-run chase, the home side was struggling at 31/2, and lost their wicket five balls later on the same score.

Sunrisers Hyderabad was asking so many questions with the new ball. Suryakumar Yadav respected the condition at first and never went away from his natural manner of playing an aggressive brand of cricket. With an unbeaten 143-run stand for the fourth wicket with Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav carried the team with seven wickets in hand.

Suryakumar Yadav joins KL Rahul and comes in touch with his former captain

Suryakumar Yadav looked a little tired and injured during the game, as he found difficulties in taking singles and doubles during the middle overs. However, not a single time, he took the aggression from his game plan.

‘I played all my shots that I practice in the nets.’ A delighted Suryakumar Yadav told in the post-match presentation. ‘I feel the intent would have been the same.’

With this, he becomes the second Mumbai Indians batter to hit two IPL centuries after Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav touched hands with Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul for the most T20s (6) by an Indian. Only Virat Kohli (9) and Rohit (8) are ahead of them now.

‘Surya’s match-winning 100 is a show of character’- Mohammad Kaif

Suryakumar Yadav’s top form woke up the cricket fraternity as many were impressed by his special knock, which not only rescued Mumbai but kept them alive in the playoff race.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised the ‘commitment and skill’ Suryakumar Yadav displayed in the game against the SRH.

‘Last game Surya Kumar Yadav scored half century and at the start till 15 balls he was literally playing with 100 strike rate and end up scoring at 16-. Today also started responsibly. Commitment and skill.’ Pathan wrote in his ‘X’ handle.

Another former India batter, Mohammad Kaif also hailed the character of Surya, as he prepared himself for the T20 World Cup 2024.

‘Surya’s match-winning 100 for struggling MI is show if character.’ Kaif wrote. ‘By taking on Cummins before the World T20, he has made a strong statement.’

Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer claimed a ‘DNA Test’ for the star India batter, given how easily he has been playing this format.

‘Has anyone ever done a DA test on @surya_14kumar? This guy is DIFFERENT, different.’ Parnell wrote.

Mumbai Indians will now move to the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for their game on June May 11, 2024, against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).