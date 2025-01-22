With the left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel being promoted as the vice-captain of India in the shortest format, Hardik Pandya is no longer the deputy of the side. The question for many was how the relationship between the T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, and the premier all-rounder has been. After all, Hardik will lead the former nine weeks later in the Indian Premier League.

However, Suryakumar Yadav, on the eve of the first T20I game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, admits the ‘good friend’ relationship with Pandya, who remains a key member of the T20I leadership group of the national side. Sky has been part of the Mumbai Indians setup since 2018 and spent five years with the all-rounder in the ‘One Family’ army.

“The relationship with him has been great. We’ve been playing (together) for a long time. I still remember that from 2018, when I went back to Mumbai Indians (we first played together) and [it’s the same] till today.” The 34-year-old expressed to the media reporters in Kolkata.

Also Read: “No Regrets!!”- Sam Konstas Makes Bold Reply To Heated Argument With Virat Kohli In BGT 2024-25

Suryakumar Yadav reckoned that it had been just the added responsibility for the national side, but going back to the franchise cricket, he would be quiet and relaxed, focusing on his batting.

The right-hander has been a vital part of the MI setup for a long time. His IPL record of 3594 runs in 135 innings at an average of 32.08 and a strike rate of 145.32, with the help of two centuries and 24 half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 103 runs, puts him at a high level.

“T here is no question mark on the wicketkeeper s”- Suryakumar Yadav

Pandya, on the other hand, has already creamed 1700 runs in 85 T20I innings at an average of around 28 and a strike rate of 142. With the ball, he has contributed with 89 T20I scalps in 97 innings at an average of nearly 27 and a strike rate of 20, with the help of three four-wicket hauls at the best figure of 4/16 in an inning.

“But we’ve been good friends on the field, and we know what we want going forward with the India team. Axar has been given that added responsibility. We saw what he did in the 2024 T20 World Cup, he’s been with the team for a very long time.” Suryakumar Yadav claimed in the presser.

“At the same time, Hardik is also part of the leading group. When we sit, we decide what we want to do with the team going forward, and even on the field, he is always around. We have a lot of captains on the ground.” He highlighted.

The start of the Gautam Gambhir and Sky partnership was incredible, with six successive victories in the format against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The Test form of the Indian side is under scrutiny, but the Mumbai-born believes that they have been moving in the right direction with Gambhir.

“I‘ve played under Gambhir for four years, so I know how he works. Even without speaking to him, we know what we need to do. He wasn’t there on the tour of South Africa since he was preparing with the Test team, but we are moving in the right direction with him.” Suryakumar Yadav shed light.

Also Read: Emotional Mohammad Shami Excited For Comeback In T20Is; Reveals Battles With Injuries

None of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul had been part of India’s T20I squad, and with Sanju Samson celebrated three centuries in 2024 at a strike rate of 180.16, there is hardly anyone who could replace him in the position at present.

“Currently, there’s no question mark on the wicketkeepers. Sanju has done well in the last 7-10 games and has shown what he’s capable of. It’s what we want from all our players, not just the wicketkeepers but from everyone – to keep the team first. He’s got that opportunity; he’s made full use of it. And I’m happy for him.” Suryakumar Yadav concluded.