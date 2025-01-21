The tagline of ‘he is back’ by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their premier pacer, Mohammad Shami, was emotional to not only the bowler but the fans, who had been eagerly waiting to see the return of their experienced pacer. The last international game of the Uttar Pradesh-born came during the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Mohammad Shami was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with the help of 24 wickets in seven innings at an average of around 11, a strike rate of 12.20, and an economy rate of 5.26 with the best bowling figure of 7/57 in an inning, which came during the semifinal of the event at the Wankhede Stadium against New Zealand.

The right-arm pacer went through a successful ankle surgery in January 2024, which led him to miss the home Test series against England, Bangladesh, and the Kiwis. He was part of neither the Indian Premier League nor the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America.

“No matter how many matches I play, it always feels like less.”- Mohammad Shami

The senior pacer bowled with full rhythm and pace during India’s first practice session at the Eden Gardens on January 19. He remarked that he always wanted to play as many games as possible for the national side, given he won’t get the opportunity back once he hangs up his shoes.

The 34-year-old will be featuring in a T20I game for the very first time since the semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup against England at the Adelaide Oval. A smooth progress in this five-match series will satisfy the selectors before the three-match ODI series against the same opponent at home, followed by the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to take place from February 19.

“Country ke liye jo khelne ki bhoonkh hai woh kabhi khatam nahin honi chahiye. Appko agar usse pyar hai toh aap hamesha fightback karte rahenge, injured chahe aap 10 baar ho jaye. (The first thing I feel is that the hunger to play for the country should never end. If you have that hunger, you will always fight back, even if you get injured 10 times).” Mohammad Shami addressed, as quoted by PTI, during an event organized by the Cricket Association of Bengal on January 20.

If everything goes according to plan and the boxes are ticked, then the aim for India will be to carry Mohammad Shami for their upcoming five-match Test series in England in June 2025. Even in the Champions Trophy 2025, if Jasprit Bumrah gets ruled out of the event with a back injury, then Mohammad Shami will have to be the leader of the pace attack.

“Mere dimaag mein hamesha yehi rehta hai main kitna bhi match khel loon woh mere liye kam hai, unke ek baar agar meine cricket chhoda toh shayad woh dobara na hoga (No matter how many matches I play, it always feels like less. Because once I leave cricket, I may never get this chance again).” The Bengal fast bowler added.

Mohammad Shami was part of the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore before featuring in all the games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. The pacer played only three games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 for Bengal, where he enjoyed 3/61 in the pre-quarterfinal against Haryana.

In the T20 domestic competition, he picked up 11 wickets at an average of 25.36 and an economy rate of below eighth, thanks to the best bowling figure of 3/21.