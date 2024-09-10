Suryakumar Yadav is set to return to Duleep Trophy action as he has reportedly recovered from the hand injury he suffered during the recent Buchi Babu Tournament in Chennai.

Suryakumar Yadav’s recuperation is progressing well, and he will be available for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh next month.

Suryakumar Yadav was meant to play for India C in the opening round of the Duleep Trophy against India D in Anantapur, around four hours from Bengaluru, but an injury kept him out of that game. He was sent to the NCA, where the medical team closely monitored his condition.

Suryakumar Yadav hurt his right thumb while fielding in the Buchi Babu Invitational event versus TNCA XI on day three. As a precaution, he did not bat in the second innings.

“The BCCI Medical Team is continuing to assess his injury, and a further evaluation next week will determine his availability for the second round,” the BCCI said in an official press release on September 4.

According to the Hindustan Times, the medical personnel at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and Surya himself are pleased with his improvement.

“Surya’s recovery is going well. He is almost 100 percent and he knows it,” said a BCCI source told Hindustan Times.

Surya was present at the Chinnaswamy Stadium throughout the India A vs India B match. On Sunday, he spoke with a handful of his India colleagues for quite some time and appeared to be in a good mood.

Duleep Trophy crucial for Suryakumar Yadav’s hopes of India Test team return

Surya is expected to play in the latter half of the Duleep Trophy, but whether he will do so in the second round, which begins on Thursday (September 12), is unclear. Notably, the BCCI has not nominated any substitutes for Surya in the India C squad, assuming his availability from the second round onwards.

If Surya plays India C’s next match against India B, it will be his first red-ball appearance in almost 14 months. His last red-ball match was in the Duleep Trophy last year.

The current Duleep Trophy is critical for Surya’s Test prospects. Surya, although being a terrific T20I player, has struggled to establish himself in other formats. He has had plenty of opportunities in ODIs, but his average of 25 after 35 innings has not helped his cause.

Speaking of Test cricket, Suryakumar Yadav was given his red-ball India debut against Australia last year in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at home. However, he failed to impress with the bat and an injury ruled him out of the series after just one Test.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Highlights Lack Of Talent In Pakistan Team; Predicts Rishabh Pant’s Future