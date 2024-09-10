The former captain of the Indian team, Sourav Ganguly, believes that the young wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, has all the abilities to become one of the greats for the national side in the longest format of the game. The Delhi-born has marked his return to the red-ball side of India for the first Test against Bangladesh after 624 days.

In only 33 Tests, the left-handed batter has smashed 2271 runs at an average of 43.67 and a strike rate of over 70, celebrating 11 half-centuries and five centuries with a best score of unbeaten 159 runs. But his white-ball records are not as supreme as one would have expected.

“I consider Rishabh Pant one of India’s best Test batsmen. I’m not surprised that he’s back in the side and he will continue to play for India in Tests.” During a promotional event in Kolkata, Sourav Gangly expressed. “He will be an all-time great in Tests if he keeps performing like this. For me, he needs to get better in the shorter formats. With the talent he has, I’m sure with time, he will become one of the best.”

The Indian selectors have also decided to extend the break of their premier pacer, Mohammad Shami, to recover from his ankle surgery, besides naming the uncapped left-arm pacer, Yash Dayal, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj have also been added for the Chennai game.

“I know Mohammed Shami is missing because of injury, but he will be back very soon since India is going to Australia. It’s still a very good attack.” The Behala-born hoped. “In India, you will see a lot more spin. In Chennai, you will see a lot more bounce. Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar, and Kuldeep are the four best spinners in the world at the moment, it won’t be easy.”

Along with Australia, Sourav Ganguly also looks forward to their England trip for five Tests next summer, as he believes that with the return of Shami, the Indian pacer attack will be incredibly strong.

“I am looking forward to their tour to Australia; that, for me, will be the real test for the squad. Then, when they tour England in July, these are the two most important tours, to be honest. I think the pace bowling department with Bumrah and Siraj, and once Shami comes back, will be strong.” The left-handed opening batter shaded light.

Sourav Ganguly has also praised the Bengal bowler Akash Deep, who according to him had been as quick as Shami and Siraj bowling in the high 140s, and that too for a long period.

Can Bangladesh beat India in 2-match Test series? Sourav Ganguly gives verdict

Bangladesh is coming into the India series on the back of their historical 2-0 red-ball series victory in Pakistan, but Sourav Gangly feels that Rohit Sharma’s men will be a different challenge altogether. Notably, India has been unbeaten in the longest format at home since 2012/13, when they lost to England with a 2-1 margin.

“I don’t see Bangladesh winning; India will win the series. But India must expect good and tough cricket from Bangladesh because they are coming into the series with a lot of confidence after beating Pakistan in Pakistan.” The veteran shared his view.

He also feels that the current Pakistan side doesn’t have the same talent they used to have in the past glory days of Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and others.

“I see a genuine dearth of talent in the country. Every generation has to produce outstanding players to win. The people connected with the sport in Pakistan will have to look into it. I’m not saying this with disrespect. Pakistan of the old had some great cricketers, which I don’t see in this squad.” Sourav Ganguly concluded.