Suryakumar Yadav has been hogging the headlines, be it for his injury in the Buchi Babu tournament, or rumors of him ditching Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Suryakumar Yadav, the India T20I captain, has been rumored to return to his former IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai Indians (MI) struggled in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, finishing last with only four wins from 14 games. Hardik Pandya’s comeback to MI and taking over leadership from Rohit Sharma did not go well for the franchise. Pandya was booed by supporters for much of the season, and his performance suffered as a result.

Suryakumar Yadav had a decent IPL, scoring 345 runs in 11 IPL matches with one century and three fifties to his name at a strike rate of 167.47.

According to rumors, India’s new T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, will also depart the IPL’s joint-most successful franchise before the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction. Suryakumar Yadav was already on Rohit’s team when the MI named Hardik Pandya as their new captain and supposedly broke the team into groups.

Reports of Suryakumar Yadav’s exit from franchise denied by Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav succeeded Hardik Pandya as India’s T20I captain following the IPL 2024 season. This occurred after Gautam Gambhir was chosen as head coach. Suryakumar led India to a clean sweep of the three T20I series against Sri Lanka following the retirements of veterans Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Rumors have circulated that Suryakumar may depart the franchise ahead of the blockbuster auction, however, the franchise dismisses this as a rumor to gain attention on social media.

However, lately, the tale took a fresh turn, as MI officials opened up about media predictions, which revealed a huge hint that can surprise the Paltan fans. According to the source, Suryakumar Yadav will remain with the MI in the next IPL, despite not reacting to the news of Rohit’s possible departure.

“No, he won’t leave. Just people speculating on social media in order to get engagement,” an MI source told Sports Tak.

Suryakumar has been pulled out of the first round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 owing to a hand injury suffered last week. The 33-year-old recently returned to red-ball cricket with Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Invitational tour. He was injured on the final day of the match against the TNCA XI and did not bat.

