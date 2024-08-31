The Indian captain of the shortest format, Suryakumar Yadav, has faced a huge injury scare just a week before the start of the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2024, as he also looks forward to making his return to the national side of the red-ball format in one of their five Tests at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

The reports have revealed that the middle-order batter could be ruled out of the Duleep Trophy. Suryakumar Yadav faced a hand injury during their game against the Tamil Nadu Association in the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament. The depth of the injury hasn’t been known yet, but the clouds have started to hover around his participation in the coming weeks.

The Mumbai-born was fielding on the third day of the game in the second innings of the TNCA XI when he met the injury. The veteran player on the side was standing at leg slip. Musheer Khan bowled a delivery on the leg-stump, which was flicked by the TN batter, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, towards Sky, who in an attempt to stop the ball, was struck on the hand by the awkwardly bouncing ball.

At the first moment, Suryakumar Yadav looked in serious pain, which has pushed the thought of the batter’s probable ruled-out news.

Suryakumar Yadav could miss Duleep Trophy and Bangladesh series

The 33-year-old has featured in only one Test match for the Indian side, where he managed to score eight runs in the lone innings against Australia towards the start of last year. In 82 FC games, Suryakumar Yadav has collected 5628 runs at an average of 43.62 and a strike rate of over 60, thanks to his 29 half-centuries and 14 centuries with a best score of 200.

He didn’t bat in Mumbai’s second innings of the game after managing 30 runs in the first innings. The team could collect 223 runs in the second innings and faced a defeat by 286 runs.

Despite being one of the regular members for India in the white-ball set-up, he hasn’t cemented his place in the longest format of the game. One of his opportunities was during this upcoming home season for India.

“What is in my power right now is to play the Buchi Babu tournament, go on to play the Duleep Trophy, and then see what happens,” Sky told reporters before their game in Coimbatore. “But yes, I’m looking forward. There are ten Test matches lined up and, I’m excited for some red-ball fun.”

He hasn’t played an FC fixture since last season’s Duleep Trophy final– which was in July. Between then and now, he has suffered groin surgery, which kept him out of action for nearly three months, besides being a part of the ODI and T20 World Cup.

In the upcoming Duleep Trophy, Suryakaumar Yadav is in Team C, which will be led by the opening batter, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and includes the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Rajat Patidar.

India is going to face Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, starting on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, before they take part in another three-match red-ball series against New Zealand, at the end of which they will make a trip to Australia for the blockbuster five-match series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. All of these games are part of the ongoing third cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, as the blue brigade focuses on earning the tickets for their third successive final.