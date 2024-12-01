Suryakumar Yadav, India T20I captain, is reportedly set to return to action for Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (SMAT 2024). Suryakumar was last seen playing during the four-match T20I series against South Africa last month.

The Men in Blue defeated the Proteas 3-1 despite losing important players Jasprit Bumrah and Yashasvi Jaiswal. He scored 26 runs in three innings, with an 8.67 average and an 86.67 strikeout rate.

Suryakumar Yadav will join the Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Services in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 3.

Shreyas Iyer now leads the Mumbai team in the ongoing tournament. The team won two of their first three league stage games in the domestic T20 event. They lost by 43 runs in their previous match against Kerala, failing to chase down a big goal of 235 runs.

The team led by Shreyas Iyer will face Nagaland in their next match on Sunday, December 1 at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad. Mumbai will then face Services in the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on December 3. Suryakumar will be available in the encounter versus Services.

Suryakumar Yadav will join the Mumbai team for their Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy match against Services, according to a Times of India journalist who posted on X (previously known as Twitter). Gaurav Gupta revealed that Yadav had missed previous league matches owing to a personal reason.

#breaking India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav to join the Mumbai team fr Tuesday's match against Services in Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy; SKY had missed the earlier league matches due to a personal issue — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) December 1, 2024

The Mumbai Indians (MI) retained Suryakumar for ₹16.35 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The team retained him as its second-highest-paid cricketer. Jasprit Bumrah was the highest-paid cricketer for the Mumbai-based franchise, having been retained for ₹18 crore.

Mumbai Indians had a poor IPL 2024 season, finishing last in the points chart. The club won only four of its 14 league-stage matches. MI has a successful IPL history, having won the title five times in a row in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, with Rohit Sharma serving as captain each time.

