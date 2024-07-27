With the start of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, the newly made captain of the format of the Indian cricket team, Suryakumar Yadav will look to share a great bond on and off the field with their head coach Gautam Gambhir, for whom too it will be their maiden assignment.

The decision to appoint Sky the new leader in T20Is wasn’t expected especially in the presence of veteran Hardik Pandya who had captained the side in the absence of former captain of the format- Rohit Sharma, who stepped down from the format after the last month’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav were part of the same team during the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kolkata Knight Riders, where the latter plated under the former left-handed opening batter.

‘Let him make…’- Suryakumar Yadav’s bold reply in press conference

Sky was part of the KKR set-up between 2014 and 2017, where he was elevated to the vice-captaincy role as well. In a past interview with Sportskeeda, Gambhir admitted that as a team, they never managed to use the best Suryakumar Yadav and failed to understand his value.

‘A leader’s role is to identify the best potential and show it to the world. If there is one regret I have in my seven years of captaincy is that me and as a team never managed to use Suryakumar Yadav to the best of his potential.’ Gautam Gambhir shared during the conversation.

The former Indian opener also regretted not using the Mumbai-born at the top order, where he could have been more effective than his ‘number seven’ spot, where the Knights used to make his bat.

‘And the reason was down to combinations. You can only play one player at No. 3. And as a leader, you have to think about the other 10 players in the XI as well. He would have been way more effective at No. 3, but was equally good at No. 7.’ He stretched on the point.

Now, during the pre-match press conference of the first T20I game, the Indian captain was made aware of their head coach’s regret to which Sky’s reply left the reporters bursting into laughter.

‘To abhi karlenge pura potential ko use (Let him make the most of it the potential now).’ The 33-year-old made a cheeky answer.

He opened up about the close bond between him and Gambhir and how they had remained in touch despite being in the same IPL team since 2018 when he shifted his base to Mumbai Indians.

‘Our bond has been special since 2014, and it’s been 10 years now. In 2018, we went to two different IPL franchises but remained in touch. We kept discussing performances, matches, and where I could do better.’ The Indian captain observed.

‘So the process of learning continued, and it remained a very special bond for me. In the last 3-4 days, we haven’t talked much, but he knows if I want to say something and vice versa and he understands me even if I don’t say anything. So, I’m really excited.’ Suryakumar Yadav noted.

The dynamic batter has collected 2340 T20I runs in 65 innings, at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of nearly 170 for India, besides celebrating 19 half-centuries and four hundreds, with a best score of 117.

Besides leading the side, Suryakaumar Yadav will look to keep on contributing with the bat for the blue brigade.