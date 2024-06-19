When it comes to the head-to-head records of Afg vs Ind in the history of the T20 World Cups, the latter are unbeaten with a 3-0 margin, having won the battles in the three seasons of 2010, 2012, and 2021. Afghanistan is also yet to beat India in the shortest format of the game, with a 7-0 losing margin.

When it comes to the batting department of the two teams in the first six overs, Rohit Sharma, the India captain has shown his ruthless batting with only two fielders outside the circle. There was a time when Afghanistan used to take its time at the start, but now the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have shown their skills to generate power from the start.

In the case of the powerplay batting of the India team, since the end of the last T20 World Cup 2022 final, the blue brigade has nailed 1275 T20I runs in 28 innings, at an average of 25.50. The strike rate of the side has been 126.49, which could be developed to keep equality with the other teams.

The wickets column of the inaugural champions, before the Afg vs Ind, has shown 50 wickets in the last two-year period, which means they haven’t lost many wickets in 28 innings of the powerplay, but they also haven’t gone in an aggressive version to the bowlers.

They have smashed 144 boundaries and 60 over-boundaries in this period, before the Afg vs Ind ‘super eight’ contest which could be a bit of the higher side to get more out of the period in the total score of the 20-overs.

For the powerplay batting of the Afghanistan team, they have managed 1067 T20I runs in 27 innings, since the end of the last T20 World Cup final in 2022, as their average of 23.20 is quite decent. The strike rate of 109.77, is something that they need to keep an eye on going into this affair.

The Rashid Khan-led side has done a really good job in the first six overs of this T20 World Cup 2024, but the overall numbers of them aren’t quite satisfactory. They have lost 46 wickets in this period, which reflects that they tend to keep wickets in hand this time.

115 boundaries and 36 sixes have come off their blade, going into the Afg vs Ind clash for the former, as the over of over-boundaries could be something where they could take a look in the super-eight stage of the ongoing tournament.

AFG vs IND Head-to-Head Records

In seven T20Is, including three in the World Cups, India is unbeaten in all of those games.

AFG vs IND Teams:

Ind Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Afg Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk.), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

AFG vs IND Best Player Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Rohit Sharma

The India captain Rohit Sharma has looked in great touch against Afghanistan in the T20Is, where he has smashed 196 runs in five innings at an average of 65.3, and a strike rate of 163.3, with a best score of 121.

Best Bowler Prediction: Arshdeep Singh

In four T20I games of Arshdeep Singh, against Afghanistan, the left-arm pacer has picked up five wickets at an economy of 6.46 with an average of 16.8, and a best figure of 3/32. He could earn huge success in the Afg vs Ind contest.

AFG vs IND Match Winner Prediction

Even though Afghanistan have been quite powerful in this tournament, India will go into the game with an upper hand.