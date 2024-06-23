It will be the sixth time Australia and India will take on each other in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup stage, where the latter has a winning margin of 3-2 over the opponents at the moment. India is coming into the Aus vs Ind clash, on the back of their win over Bangladesh, while Australia lost their last game over Afghanistan.

The middle overs (7-15) become quite vital in this format of the game, where the spin trio makes it quite important to save the momentum of the contest. Teams, of late, have also been using their particular power hitters to get full control of the game at this time. Whoever has the skill of nailing the fours and sixes at this time would come on top.

Since the competence of the last T20 World Cup 2022, going into the Aus vs Ind game, the Indian team has been doing a very decent job in this duration with their spinners, who have the skill of not only restricting the run-flow but also picking up wickets.

In 33 innings, the Rohit Sharma-led side has given away 2212 runs at a bowling average of 21.69, and a strike rate of just over 17, which means they have been picking at least three wickets in the nine-overs of the middle phase of the innings.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Advices Hardik Pandya To Treat Rohit Sharma And Others In The Same Way

They also collected 102 wickets in this duration, which has been quite good, and they have also developed their skill in the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, thanks to the incredible bowling of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. They have given away 122 fours and 109 sixes in this period, while the second department could be a factor where they could focus a little.

In case of the Australia side, before the Aus vs Ind encounter, they have given away 1449 T20I runs in 20 innings, which has come at an average of 28.41, and a strike rate of around 20.60. They have also picked up 51 wickets in those nine overs during the middle phase of the innings, which has been because of their weapon Adam Zampa, the leg-spinner.

The 2021 champions have given away 103 boundaries and 63 sixes in this department, which is due to how they used the surface, the condition and also the dimensions of the ground, and the different aspects of the game, before the Aus vs Ind clash.

AUS vs IND Head-to-Head Records

In the five T20 World Cup games between these two sides, India have a 3-2 winning margin over the Australia side.

AUS vs IND Last Encounter in T20Is

The last time both these sides met each other in a T20 World Cup game, the year was in 2016, as India was in a must-win situation to qualify for the semi-final of the competition.

Batting first, the Aaron Finch-led side put on 160/6 in their 20-overs with him scoring 43 runs in 34 balls. Usman Khawaja put up 26 runs in 16 balls, but their batting didn’t click in Mohali in that evening, as they failed terribly against the spin attack of the Indian team.

In reply, the pressure was on the home side, having lost three wickets in quick succession, but Virat Kohli stood tall at one end, and guided them over the line, with one of the best T20 knocks of all time, of unbeaten 82 runs in 51 balls, shouldering on nine boundaries and a couple of sixes.

Also Read: Bangladesh Finds Afghanistan Series Under Cloud

AUS vs IND Standout Performers

Most runs for India: Virat Kohli (794 runs)

Most runs for Australia: Glenn Maxwell (554 runs)

Most wickets for India: Jasprit Bumrah (16 wickets)

Most wickets for Australia: Jason Behrendorff (13 wickets)

Key Match-ups In AUS vs IND