T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs IND Live Streaming, Where To Watch Super 8 Match 51 In India?

The 51st game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies, will find India and Australia taking on each other on June 24, at the Darren Sammy National Stadium, in Gros Islet, St Lucia. The Aus vs Ind clash would knock out the former if they go on to lose the game, and the other calculations fall in place.

If batting becomes a very vital job, then the bowling in the powerplay (1-6) too will be a very important job to keep the teams ahead in the contest, and going with the momentum of the game. Both the teams have been fabulous in this category, thanks to their incredible skill, and smartness in using the variations.

In this period, before the Aus vs Ind encounter, since the end of the final of the last T20 World Cup 2022, the Rohit Sharma-led side has picked up 63 wickets in 33 innings, with a bowling average of around 22.75, and a strike rate of 18.86.

This means India has been very consistent in taking wickets in the powerplay, and on average they are almost two wickets. The bowling has mostly been on the positive side, thanks to how Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah have been working their plans. They have conceded only 49 sixes and 160 boundaries in the contest, which shows they have managed to keep the opponents down, and that has resulted in wickets.

In the case of Australia, since the end of the last T20 World Cup 2022, going into the Aus vs Ind fixture, the Mitchell Marsh-led side has picked up 38 wickets in 20 innings, which have come at a bowling average of 26.32. The strike rate of the team in this period is just under 19, which suggests that they generally pick a wicket in three overs.

During the Aus vs Ind clash, the former will have the challenge of going against the India opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who haven’t been at their best so far in the opening position, but the former has shown the way of going berserk in the powerplay. The Australia side have given away 103 fours and 46 sixes in this period.

The challenge for India will be how they negotiate the attack of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins with the new ball. Even Josh Hazlewood with a very consistent line and length could prove to be quite powerplay in the game.

