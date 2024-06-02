One of the positive news for India at the end of their only warm-up game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, against Bangladesh was how Hardik Pandya, their premier all-rounder bowled and batted for the course of the game, especially after making a comeback from a disturbed last couple of months.

Hardik Pandya went through a very tough time, captaining the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where he was smashed by the home fans, after being appointed as the captain of the franchise, replacing Rohit Sharma.

The all-rounder wasn’t welcomed in a good way at no single venue during the IPL, as it was the same story at their home, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Along with the on-field issues, the problems for him increase off the field too.

‘Good to see Hardik Pandya settling in New York’ – L Balaji

At one point, looking at his present performances, many speculated whether Hardik should be part of the India team for the 20-over competition, but the Indian selectors showed enough faith on the Gujrat-born, as they not only picked him for the tournament, but also appointed him in the vice-captain position.

HP was coming into the World Cup 20224, on the back of a struggling 20-over Indian league, where he could smash only 216 runs in 14 innings at an average of 18, and a strike rate of 143.05, with a best score of 46.

Even with the ball in hand, Pandya struggled at the start of that tournament, notching up only 11 wickets in 14 innings at a bowling average of 35.18 and an economy of 10.75, with a best bowling figure of 3/31.

However, on June 01, during India’s warm-up game against Bangladesh, Hardik Pandya showed why he is treated among the best, as he showed the glimpse of his skill against Bangladesh. Coming at number six, the right-hand batter drilled the bowlers for an unbeaten 40-run knock in 23 balls, at a strike rate of 173.91, shouldering on a couple of boundaries, and four sixes.

At once, he nailed three sixes against Tanvir Islam which was a huge relief for the fans of the 2007-champion side of the competition history.

Former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji praised Hardik Pandya’s innings, as he felt that once he comes good, the balance of the Indian team will be quite strong with both bat and ball.

‘It’s very important. Hardik (Pandya) plays a very important role when it comes to the Indian team progressing to the knockout stage. If he comes good, there will be so much balance in the side, both with the bat and ball. Especially with the bat down the order, he will give you flexibility to choose your batters upfront,” L Balaji said during a discussion on Star Sports.

On the back of Hardik’s knock, India reached 182/5 in their 20-overs, before the all-rounder bowled a bit and returned with figures of 1/30 in his three overs.

Balaji believes if India want to give Hardik the new ball in the powerplay, and a few overs at the death, that won’t be a bad option.

‘At the same time, he may get a go with the new ball also in the powerplay and more likely in the death overs. Hardik Pandya’s form is very crucial and he showed today that he is capable of hitting sixes. It was great to see him settling in New York,” The 42-year-old recommended.

India will begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on June 05, against Ireland.