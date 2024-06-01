The most debated question at the moment in Indian cricket, before the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, is whether India will go with Virat Kohli as the Opening Position, rather than a set opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, which will also maintain the right-left combination.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer wants India to open their batting with Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal, as he looks to get the most of Suryakumar Yadav at number three, while if they drop Rohit Sharma down at number four, his great skill against the spinners will be so much valuable.

On the other hand, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly have a different opinion on the opening stand, as he wants to Virat Kohli to open with Rohit Sharma, given the former’s freedom in the powerplay overs will be so important.

Sanjay Manjrekar points out why India have to open with Virat Kohli

The former India captain, Virat Kohli is coming into this T20 World Cup 2024 on the back of a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with the bat opening for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Kohli finishes as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 741 runs in 15 innings, at an average of 61.75, and a stable strike rate of 154.69, including five fifties and one century, with a best score of 113* against the Rajasthan Royals.

Virat is also the highest run-getter in the history of the T20 World Cups, as he has notched up a record 1141 T20I runs in 25 innings, at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30, with 14 half-centuries, with a best score of unbeaten 89-runs.

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar, however, feels that India, with their selection of squad have made it quite tough t decide their openers, and that means young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who would have brough the left-hand option in the team have to sit out.

‘Ideally, I would not have gone that way. I would have stuck with a slightly younger core set of players. But the selectors have committed themselves to the icons, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli,” Renowned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar quoted to Star Sports.

He also points out that it will be almost impossible for India to go with Kohli at number three, while Rohit Sharma has to open the innings.

‘Now that they are in the squad, it is impossible to have Virat Kohli batting at number 3, because then you don’t get the full value of Virat. And Rohit Sharma, as well, has to open. So, India, in a way, have forced themselves to have only one kind of combination, two right-handers. Unfortunately, Jaiswal will have to sit out,” Manjrekar expressed during the same discussion.

The veteran also admits that even tough India have done with an experienced squad for the competition, he would have gone with a batch of youngsters, as the tactic of senior players in this format hasn’t worked for India in the past.

‘I would have gone completely with a new lot; then, you would have had a lot more flair and it would be something different. India have trusted the seniors, a move that hasn’t worked over the years. Let’s hope it works this time,” Mumbai-born retired batter elaborated.

Rohit Sharma too is coming off a decent IPL 2024, with 417 runs at a strike rate of 150, in 14 innings, while Jaiswal has notched up 435 runs at a strike rate of 155.91.

Now it will be interesting to see whether India go with which opening combination. Will they open with Virat Kohli? And If so, who will be is partner? India’s opening fixture of the competition is against Ireland on June 05, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.