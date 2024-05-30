One of the recent developments of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will take place jointly in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), have received concerns over their most high-intense game between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan, which is scheduled on June 09.

Security personnel and officials are trying their best to do everything necessary to prevent disruptions during the game. The police authorities will be moving everywhere around the ground and outside the stadium and even in the air to have the tightest security ever at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The concerns have grown because of the particular murder team, for which the term ‘Lone Wolf Attack’, who commits to commit the crime in the public.

‘Public safety is my top priority for the T20 World Cup 2024’ – Patrick Ryder

The security concerns have stated to spread around the whole New States, before both India and Pakistan take on each other on June 09, in a rare face-off during the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Police Commissioner, Patrick Ryder reveled the security planning to the media, for the game in the upcoming edition.

‘Each and every day, Nassau County, as well as other communities and cities and counties and towns throughout the United States, receive all kinds of threats. We take every threat seriously. To that end, we have taken many, many precautions.

“As well as making sure that the stadium and the surrounding Eisenhower Park are safe, the parking areas are safe, the watch areas are safe, we also are adding 100 additional police officers to our normal staffing for the rest of the county, just as a precaution,” Police Commissioner of Nassau County remarked to media on Wednesday morning.

So many games are scheduled to happen at his ground, but the attack’s concerns are mainly on the India-Pakistan game. Excluding this encounter of the T20 World Cup 2024, India will take on Ireland and USA at this ground, while Sri Lanka-South Africa, and South Africa-Bangladesh, Netherland-South Africa are also one of the other games to take place in this ground.

‘When you’ve got a game and a crowd as big as this, everything is credible. We will go through every fine detail when it comes to the security and safety of the residents here in Nassau County. I can guarantee you this is the largest security we’ve ever had to do in this county’s history, and I can also guarantee you the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9 will be inside that stadium,” Ryder drew the security charts for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Given it’s the very first time, both these two teams will be playing at the New York, the hype and the drama around the game has been quite new to the local peoples.

The Eisenhower Park will be close from 6:30 am to roughly 6 in the evening, with the police reopening the area only for the fans to ensure the security and safety in the T20 World Cup 2024. . Additionally, they will also use the metal detectors and won’t allow any bag or drone inside the stadium. Only the VIP ticket holders could park their car near the ground, while the others need to look for parking near the Nassau Coliseum, which s half a mile away.