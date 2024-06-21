India came into the second game of the ‘super-eight’ stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, on the back of their 47-run win against Afghanistan in Barbados. They will now face Bangladesh in their second game of the round on June 22. The Ind vs Ban game will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in North Sound, Antigua.

India were in excellent touch coming into this phase of the game. Having beaten Ireland, Pakistan, and the United States of America (USA), the Rohit Sharma-led side was flying high in confidence, as their bowlers have mostly done the bulk of the job so far, going into the Ind vs Ban clash.

In the last encounter in Barbados, they were struggling in the powerplay, as their captain couldn’t offer them a good start with the bat. Rishabh Pant kept on nailing the boundaries for a bit, before being adjusted leg before the stumps against Rashid Khan, who also sent back Virat Kohli, who was set for his 24-run knock at run-a-ball.

Shivam Dube too didn’t come up with better performances, but it was Suryakumar Yadav, who showed how dangerous he could be in crunch situations for the team, going into the Ind vs Ban encounter. He managed to put up a 60-run partnership with Hardik Pandya, while his contribution was 53 runs in 28 balls, shouldering on five boundaries and three huge sixes, to take India to 181/8 in 20-overs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz looked to provide Afghanistan a quick start with the bat, as he nailed Arshdeep Singh for a few boundaries at the start, before getting dismissed to Jasprit Bumrah, India’s trump card. Since then, they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and never got going.

The India spinners powered their stability in the game, besides smoothing their way to the victory, which was again led by Bumrah’s figures of 3/7 in four overs, including a maiden, as the opponents were bundled out for 134 in 20-overs.

Bangladesh’s only defeat in the group stage came against South Africa, as they successfully reached the ‘super eight’ stage, where they will go to Ind vs Ban game, on the back of their defeat against Australia in the first game in Antigua.

Put into bat first, the Najmul Hossain Shanto side could reach only 140/8 in their 20-overs, as all the batters struggled in the line-up, except Towhid Hridoy, who ended up with an excellent knock of 40 runs in 28 balls, with the help of a couple of fours and sixes.

Before this Ind vs Ban face-off, Mehedi Hasan, the off-spinner bowled well for his 0/22 in four overs, but that wasn’t enough as they couldn’t pick wickets regularly, which always put the pressure on their side, and ultimately found them on the wrong side of the line.

Last Five T20I for IND vs BAN

In the last five T20Is between these two teams, India are ahead with a 4-1 margin, with that one victory being the opponent’s only win in 13 encounters between them.

Journey of India and Bangladesh

India:

Match 1: Beat Ireland by 8 wickets.

Match 2: Beat Pakistan by 6 runs.

Match 3: Beat the United States of America by 7 wickets.

Match 4: Match abandoned to Canada

Match 5: Beat Afghanistan by 47 runs.

Bangladesh:

Match 1: Beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets.

Match 2: Lost to South Africa by 4 runs.

Match 3: Beat Netherlands by 25 runs.

Match 4: Beat Nepal by 21 runs.

Match 5: Lost to Australia by 28 runs (DLS)

IND vs BAN Teams:

India

Ind Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh

BAN Probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk.), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.