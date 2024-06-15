T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs CAN Live Streaming, Where To Watch Match 33 in India?

The 33rd game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America, between India and Canada, will take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Turf Ground, in Lauderhill, Florida. India will aim to finish with an unbeaten run after winning the Ind vs Can face-off.

Taking wickets with the new ball in the powerplay is always a vital job in this format of the game. Once as a team, you let the opponents run with the flow of the game, you will always find yourself behind the ‘eighth-ball.’

Going into the Ind vs Can encounter, India have done a decent job in this department since the end of the last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2022, in Australia, as they picked up 58 wickets in 30 innings, at an average of around 23, and an average of two wickets per innings, and that too at an economy of 7.36.

This has allowed them to boss the game from the very start of the innings, while on the other hand, they perhaps could look to pick up a few more wickets. In this world, they have done the job pretty well, thanks to Arshdeep Singh, who has kept on taking wickets with the new ball in the powerplay.

The bowlers of the inaugural champions of the 20-over tournament have given away 149 boundaries and 46 sixes in this period before Ind vs Can affair, which is a pretty decent job. Allowing around 40-45 runs in this modern generation where batters tend to tend to throw their bat at everything is such good work from the bowling line-up.

Canada, on the flip of the coin, have picked up only 22 wickets in 12 innings, something they need to address in the future for the development of their game, as they have leaked 494 T20I runs at an average of 22.45.

The economy of their bowlers have been phenomenal though, given they have given away runs at only 6.86 rate, and been drilled away for 56 boundaries and 14 over-boundaries. Once they start to do well in picking up wickets, they will definitely take their graph on the higher side. The strike rate of this side in the bowling department has been around 20, which is quite decent.

Going into the Ind vs Can face-off, their bowlers will have an aim to put pressure on the India batters, who will come hard with no such pressure.

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs CAN Live Streaming, Where To Watch Match 33 in India?

When will the IND vs CAN Match 33 begin?

The 33rd game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, between the India and Canada side will be played on June 15, at the Central Broward Regional Park Turf Ground, in Lauderhill, Florida.

Where to watch IND vs CAN Match 33 live on TV?

The Disney Star pocketed the chance to show all the ICC games till the 2026 T20 World Cup in India, and that means they will broadcast the Ind vs Can game too on Star Sports Channels.

Where to watch IND vs CAN Match 33 online in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will display the Ind-Can game of this 20-over competition of its ninth edition.

