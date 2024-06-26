It will be the fifth time these two teams India and England would take on each other at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup stage, where both the teams are drawn with a 2-2 margin over each other. The former are coming into the Ind vs Eng encounter, on the back of their unbeaten run in the tournament so far, while England have been a little dodgy in various stages of the competition.

The middle overs (7-15) are another period when the pressure could be shifted towards any team in the blink of an eye, The teams need to keep their focus on those nine overs, to be able to keep them ahead in the contest. In the case of the bowling department, it’s the spinners who generally do the bulk of the job at that time.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, before Ind vs Eng clash, the Indian team has managed to leak 372 T20I runs in six innings, during the middle phase of the innings, at a bowling average of 17.71, and a strike rate of 15.43. The weapon for India in New York was their fast bowlers using the variations, while in the Caribbean, they have three world-class spinners, in the form of Kuldeep Yadav being the leader of the pack.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, moving into the Ind vs Eng encounter, has an economy of close to seven in the middle overs, which helps them take full control of the innings, as they have also picked up 21 T20I wickets in this period. Their bowlers have been smashed for 22 boundaries and 17 over boundaries, which is quite decent.

In the case of the England side, before the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024, they have given away 316 runs in six innings, at an average of 18.59, and a strike rate of 16.71. Their biggest and strongest weapon in this middle part of the innings has been the cunning bowling of Adil Rashid, who has been so much effective for the team in this period, before the Ind vs Eng clash.

The Jos Buttler-led side has also managed to earn 17 wickets in six innings during the middle overs, whereas their economy of 6.68 is better than India’s. They have been smacked for 16 boundaries and 15 over-boundaries in this period. Guyana will give both sides help and assistance to spin the ball, if the weather remains dry.

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head Records

In the four T20 World Cup games between these two teams, they have a 2-2 margin over each other. In the last semifinal in 2022, England blew away India with a 10-wicket defeat.

IND vs ENG Last Encounter in T20Is

It’s quite surprising that since the last semi-final of the 2022 edition, none of these two sides have faced each other in this format. India, batting first, could manage to reach 168/6 in their allotted 20-overs, thanks to Hardik Pandya’s 63-run knock in 33 balls, which helped them get to the point after a very slow start.

England, on the other hand, didn’t need to put in a sweat, as the unbeaten opening combination of 170 runs between Buttler and Phil Salt carried them over the line with 10 wickets in hand, with four overs to spare.

IND vs ENG Standout Performers

Most runs for India: Virat Kohli (639 runs)

Most runs for England: Jos Buttler (475 runs)

Most wickets for India: Yuzvendra Chahal (16 wickets)

Most wickets for England: Chris Jordan (21 wickets)

