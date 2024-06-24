Virat Kohli is in the same league as legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting said legendary West Indies pacer Curtly Ambrose. Ambrose, who bowled to both Tendulkar and Ponting in his prime in the 1990s and early 2000s, praised Virat Kohli as well.

Notably, Kohli is frequently likened to Tendulkar as the greatest batter to ever play for the country, as he approaches his global record of most international hundreds. Kohli currently has 80 international centuries and is only 20 hundred short of Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries.

The 35-year-old recently beat Tendulkar’s record for most ODI hundreds (49), scoring his 50th century against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final.

With Kohli on the verge of shattering his hero record, Curtly Ambrose has refrained from comparing the two iconic cricketers, believing that players from different periods cannot be compared.

“Virat Kohli, the great man”- Curtly Ambrose shows his admiration for India batter

However, he stated that Kohli would have dominated any age, making him a great player alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting.

“Virat Kohli, the great man, someone who I admire as well, I love watching him. Don’t ask me to compare them (Sachin and Virat). I think, I don’t think I know he’s a great player and how I judge players because people like to compare different eras. I don’t particularly like to do those things,” said Ambrose in an interview with Sports Tak.

“But what I can say is when I look at great batsmen, how I judge them. Like presently Virat Kohli, he’s dominating today’s cricket, my question to myself is would he have done well during my era or before my era? I believe he would and because of that that’s why I give him great. Sachin Tendulkar is the same thing, Ricky Ponting and these guys are great players because they can dominate any era,” he added.

However, Virat Kohli has struggled in this T20 World Cup 2024. The legend has scored just 66 runs in 5 innings. He averages just 13.20 and a strike rate of 108.19. The former India captain is opening the innings in the ongoing event alongside captain Rohit Sharma but has failed to notch up a big score.

After a horror run in New York, Kohli is slowly finding form as he scored 24 (24) and 37 (28) in the last two innings.

