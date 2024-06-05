T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs IRE Weather Report And Pitch Report Match 08

India have been blessed in the new edition of the T20 World Cup 2024, with the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who will take care of the death phase of the 20-overs, going into the IND vs IRE affair, on June 05, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, in New York.

The death over any 20-over game is the most vital phase, given how the teams always want to finish with momentum, if they are batting, they want to finish with a firing finish of bucketful runs, while with the ball, the aim to not allowing the opponents run away with the favored result.

For India, before the Ind vs Ire game, they have been fantastic in the death overs (16-20) with 1099 T20I runs in 23 innings at an average of 22.43, and a strike rate of 179.58, which is quite crazy, since the end of the last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2022 in Australia.

India have lost only 49 wickets in those 23 innings, which means they generally see the back of a couple of players during his period, and that allows them to keep smashing the bowlers freely. The team has nailed 80 boundaries and 73 sixes in this duration too.

Ireland, on the other hand, scored 845 T20I runs in 21 innings, at an average of 16.90 and a strike rate of 146.70, before the Ind vs Ire encounter. Even though they have lost 50 wickets in this time period, the speed of their scoring runs has been brilliant. The team has also belted 71 boundaries and 41 sixes.

When it comes to the bowling department during the last five overs of the innings, the performance of the Indian team is a little poor. The bowlers of the blue brigade have given away 1091 T20I runs in 23 innings, at an economy of close to 10.21, and a strike rate of nearly 11.87.

The India bowlers have been smocked for 67 boundaries and 69 sixes in that duration, besides picking up 54 wickets, which is quite decent, given how they missed some of their top-class bowlers in that period.

The Ireland bowlers, before the Ind vs Ire contest have seen 911 runs in T20Is being scored in 24 innings, at an average of 15.44, but their economy of 8.77, and that too at the death phase deserves all the praise. Besides these, they have also accounted for 59 wickets in 24 innings.

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs IRE Weather Report And Pitch Report Match 08

The morning weather of Ind vs Ire T20I game in New York will see a temperature of 24°c, with 70% cloud cover during the course of the action. Given it’s an early start, dew will have no effect on this ground, while a humidity of 73% will be present.

IND vs IRE Pitch Report

Not much data is available for this ground, given it’s a new stadium, made only for the course of the T20 World Cup 2024. But the Indian team’s warm-up game and the first International game in this stadium between Sri Lanka and South Africa has shown that batting won’t be an easy job on this surface.

The fast bowlers are expected to have a huge say over the batters, as Anrich Nortje in the game against SL ended with figures of 4/7 in four overs, at an economy of under two. The batters will have to display the best of their technique.

It’s also going to be a low-scoring game, as the South African side took 16.2 overs to chase their 80-run target, and it will be interesting to see if the pitch remains the same for the India vs Ireland affair too.