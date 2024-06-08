When it comes to the head-to-head in the Ind vs Pak in the shortest format of the game, India are way ahead with nine wins, while the rest three games have gone in the favour of the Pakistan side. In the last T20I game between the two sides, Virat Kohli shouldered them over the line single-handedly in the last T20 World Cup in 2022.

When it comes to the powerplay batting, it becomes so tough in these days that the openers go and smash the ball all around the park. With the change of time, the 20-over game has seen revolutions where scores have been quite huge, and it’s the powerplay that generally sets the tone, and offers them the all-important platform.

Since the end of the last T20 World Cup, going into this Ind vs Pak encounter, India have been quite decent when it comes to how they perform in the first six overs in the batting. In 28 innings, India have smashed 1285 T20I runs at an average of 25.70, and a strike rate of around 127, which is good but needs to have a look, given how the other sides like England and Australia go at around 150 strike rate.

The Indian side has lost fifty wickets in 28 innings so far in the period, which is quite good, and provides them the option of batting in an aggressive way in the middle overs. The number of sixes in this period i.e. around 60 is a bit low given how the trend in the powerplay has been. If as a team, one could nail only two sixes in each inning, and that too in six overs, then they are lacking some fire at the top.

The ’Blue Brigade’ has smocked 149 boundaries in this session too, but the big shots are where their focus would be.

For Pakistan, the common sense will say that the way they bat, and the critiques both their captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan bat, they must be really slow in the powerplay, but quite surprisingly, it’s better than India.

The 2009 champions have nailed 1108 T20I runs in 24 innings during the first six overs, at an average of 28.41, and a strike rate of 129.14, which too, compared to the other powerful teams of the format is quite low. They have smashed 132 boundaries, and 45 sixes in this period, which is decent, but just like India, needs to have a look. It was a weird move to drop down Fakhar Zaman, from the opening spot to the number four position, but the aim perhaps has been to drill the spinners in the middle overs.

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 12 India Won 09 Pakistan Won 03 No Result 00 First Played September 13, 2007 Last Played October 23, 2008

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Siraj.

Pakistan Probable XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk.), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk.), Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Harris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

IND vs PAK Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Virat Kohli

Whenever it comes to batting against Pakistan, Virat Kohli always looks to be a terrific tough. In 10 innings in T20Is, Kohli has managed 488 runs at an average of 97.6 and a strike rate of 123.9, with five half-centuries. He could be a threat to the Pak bowlers.

Best Bowler Prediction: Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has been a threat to the Pakistan batters, as he moves the ball with his left-arm pace. In three innings, the Punjab pacer has six wickets against this opponent at an economy of 7.89, and he could use the Nassau conditions quite well, in the Ind vs Pak contest.

IND vs PAK Match Winner Prediction

The upcoming Ind vs Pak game during the T20 World Cup 2024 will be a highly intense clash, and the team chasing will have an upper hand, given the conditions in New York.