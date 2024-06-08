The whole focus has shifted towards the upcoming high-voltage clash of the Ind vs Pak encounter during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA). This India and Pakistan will bring more enthusiasm and energy among the fans of America, who witness this sort of thing for the very first time.

When it comes to the batting department in the middle overs, it’s always about middling the big shots by the batters. It’s about showing the spinners and the other bowlers the power of how far they could nail the bat out of the park.

When it comes to the period between the seventh to the 15th over, India have been quite good with the batting performances, as they have smashed 1994 T20I runs in 28 innings at an average of around 45.32. The strike rate of 144.81 is quite magnificent, as they have nailed 163 boundaries in this period, going into the Ind vs Pak face-off.

90 over-boundaries have come from the blade of the India players which have been quite decent in 28 innings, but they need to improve going into the Ind vs Pak game.

The Pakistan side has smashed 1508 T20I runs in 23 innings when it comes to batting in the middle overs, at an average of 21.24, and a strike rate of around 123.10, which is something they need to address quite quickly. In those 23 innings, the team has nailed 100 boundaries, while 61 sixes have come off their blade.

The man whom they will aim for the aggressive batting will be Fakhar Zaman, who could smash any bowler at any time, showing his power, which is expected to help the team get momentum.

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs PAK Playing XI Match 19

It was a refreshing move to see India using Rishabh Pant at the number three position, which has helped them go with the right-left combination, and as a batter, he could too smash the bowlers all around the park. Will they go with the same plan in the Ind vs Pak encounter?

India’s Playing 11:

Virat is still the leading run-getter in the history of the T20 World Cups as he has smashed 1142 T20I runs in 26 innings at an average of 76.13 and a strike rate of 130.66, with 14 half-centuries. He had a poor outing in the last game against Ireland, and he will look to come back firing in the Ind vs Pak encounter.

Rohit Sharma celebrated a fine half-century, which moved him to the third position of the most run-getters in the history of the competition, with 1015 runs at an average of 36.25 and a strike rate of 128.48, with 10 half-centuries, to go past Chris Gayle’s 965 runs and just under Mahela Jayawardene’s 1016 T20I runs.

Hardik Pandya too showed his skills for three wickets against Ireland in the game, as he now has 16 wickets in the tournament history, in 14 innings, at an economy of 8.90 and a bowling average of 22.25, with a best bowling figure of 3/27 in four overs.

India’s line-up vs Pak: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Siraj.

Pakistan’s Playing 11:

Babar Azam will look to continue his good form, as he became only the second player and first from Pakistan to score more than 4000 T20I runs, while his opening partnership with Mohammad Rizwan will be another key battle, as the attention will be on how Fakhar Zaman keeps on creaming those big sixes.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will look to have a talk with the new ball along with Mohammad Amir, as Pakistan will look to go with four pacers in Ind vs Pak game, with the toss being between Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim.

Pakistan’s line-up vs Ind: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk.), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.