Since the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir, the Kolkata Knight Riders lifted their third title of the tournament, after an easy victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Since then, there are clouds of Gambhir becoming the next India head coach, after Rahul Dravid, the present head coach’s tenure ends at the end of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America.

Gautam Gambhir has shown his fearless ability to show trust on the players of the KKR side, and the way he has managed the team off the field, along with captain Shreyas Iyer deserves all the praise, and he could bring glory in India’s drought of the ICC trophies that has been going for more than a decade.

‘Gautam Gambhir’s strategic vision and deep understanding can be the key’ – Mohammed Shami

During a recent function after the end of the IPL, Gautam Gambhir has shown his interest too in becoming the next head coach for India, if he gets the golden opportunity.

The former India opener felt that it would be a huge honour for him, and there is no bigger honour than this position.

“Look, I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour, There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team,” the former India batter expressed during a recent interaction with the children at an event in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

He was also asked about the planning which would help him to win the World Cup for the national team, as the veteran puts the limelight on the players who will battling in the middle.

“How can I help India win the World Cup! I think it’s not me that will help India win the World Cup, it’s 140 crore Indians that will help India win the World Cup,” Gautam Gambhir responded during the same interview.

“If everyone starts praying for us, and we start playing and representing them, India will win the World Cup,” the 42-year-old commented. “The most important thing is to be fearless and yes, I would love to coach India.”

Now the question stands how the current Indian team is reacting to these news. And the India pacer Mohammed Shami, who is out of the current T20 World Cup due to injury feels Gambhir’s coaching style, and how he makes the team discipline will help them to grow.

“Gautam Gambhir’s name is the most talked about. He is a legend of the game, and fans have showered their love on him,” the current India pacer Mohammad Shami elaborated on his YouTube Channel. “As far as leadership is concerned, he has led the Indian Team and the IPL team (KKR) to wins. Under his captaincy, KKR won two titles and became champion in 2024 under his mentorship.”

Shami also praised Gambhir’s match winning knocks during the 2007-T20 World Cup final against Pakistan in Johannesburg and 2011- ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

“If we talk about experience, he has a strong game plan. His inning in the T20 World Cup final and ODI World Cup final were brilliant,” praised the India fast bowler. “His coaching style is direct and enforces discipline that will help young player. He also teaches skill, temperament, and how to handle pressure to the youngsters.”

The UP-born bowler also feels that Gautam Gambhir’s strong mentality is expected to help India perform better, but it remains to be seen how he develops an understanding with the veteran players.

“However, the crucial question remains- how will he develop an understanding with the experienced members of the team? His experience and string mentality can undoubtedly help India perform better,” the veteran fast-bowler concluded.

“His strategic vision and deep understanding of the game can be the key to India winning important games. It’s a new chapter, and all eyes on BCCI as they make the decision on whether to choose Gautam Gambhir.”