Jasprit Burmah should’ve been given the first over by Rohit Sharma as India defended 119 runs against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York, opined Sunil Gavaskar.

Pakistan opted to bowl first after Babar Azam won the toss. Rishabh Pant’s 42 and Acar Patel’s 20 were the big scores as India was bowled out for 119 in 19 overs. In response, Pakistan could only manage 113/6 in 20 overs with Mohammad Rizwan making 31 in 44 balls.

Sunil Gavaskar questioned India’s choice not to give Jasprit Bumrah the first over in their 2024 T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan. He suggested that India’s finest seamer open the attack, the same like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli do at the top of the order.

“The bowlers very seldom get credit in Indian cricket. So it was good to see the way they came back. Again, I thought maybe Bumrah should have bowled the first over, not the third over. Why waste 12 deliveries? Give it to your best bowler. Do you ask Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to bat at five or six? They are your best batters, so they bat one and two. The best bowler gets to bowl first ball if he is a fast bowler. However, whatever it is, India kept their nerve and won the game and that is the most important thing because I think Pakistan lost their nerve despite being 57/1 at the halfway stage,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Bumrah was thrown into the attack in the third over and delivered India’s first breakthrough by removing Babar Azam in his second over. The unusual seamer finished with figures of 3/14 in four overs and was named Player of the Match.

“The bowlers saved the batters” – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar stated that the bowlers spared India’s blushes following a dismal performance by their batsmen. The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the Indian batters hit extravagant shots and did not even play the whole 20 overs.

“I think the bowlers saved the batters because of the way they batted, and I said it at the halfway stage, the batting was a bit arrogant and a bit reckless as well. They kept on playing shots when there was really no need. They kept on going for the glory shots, kept on going for the aerial shots when they could have maybe bided their time. On this surface, 140 is a good score but our batters just kept on looking to go for the big shots and got out. They eventually got out in the 19th over as well. So that is not good cricket,” Gavaskar observed.

India will next face USA on Wednesday at the same venue in New York.

