In their opening game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, India went on to open with their two experienced batters- captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but the former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal feels that the ‘Blue Brigade’ are making a huge mistake by opening with Kohli.

In their only warm-up fixture against Bangladesh, the inaugural champions went with a new opening pair of Rohit and Sanju Samson, given the former India captain was unavailable for the contest after reaching late in New York.

The preferred left-arm batter Yashasvi Jaiswal didn’t get a chance to bat, and it was indication India have of opening with Rohit-Kohli. But the question stands whether it’s the plan they are going to stick with for the rest of the competition?

‘I think India is making a mistake by opening with Kohli’ – Kamran Akmal

The move of the new opening pair didn’t work for India, as Kohli had a poor outing at the start of the tournament. After only one run in the first four balls, he used his feet to nail the short ball, but a little movement from the delivery got the edge of the blade and ended in the hands of the third-man fielder.

Because there are two right-handers at the top, they had to bring a left-hander to break the shackles in the form of Rishabh Pant at number three, and Suryakumar Yadav was dropped down to number four.

Pant has been making a return in comparative international cricket; after missing the whole last year due to the freak car accident he met in December 2022. The wicket-keeper batter looked in a great touch, after remaining unbeaten and leading the team over the line.

Kamran Akmal however, hasn’t showed much interest towards the decision of Kohli coming at number three, as he has the quality of holding the batting order, in case the team lose two or three early wickets. His game also allows the other batters playing around him, and once the opponent side send back Virat, they will feel a different energy.

‘I don’t think the batting order is correct. Virat Kohli can take the pressure at No.3 and finish the match. That is very important for Team India. Yashasvi Jaiswal should open the batting. Kohli should come at 3.

“If India stick to this batting order (of Kohli) opening, then they may get stuck at some point. Kohli holds one end up and finishes off the game. I think India are making a mistake by opening with Kohli,” Retired Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal informed in a video on his YouTube channel.

The Delhi-boy has the knack of opening as he has been doing for a long time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In the recent 2024 season, the former captain of the franchise earned the ‘Orange Cap’ thanks to his 741 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 154.

Also, with Kohli opening the batting, India could easily slot Shivam Dube in the side, who could be really aggressive against the spinners. This means India will have a long batting line-up, besides not putting much pressure on their bowling department.

India will be going into their second game against Pakistan with confidence, while the opponents will be coming under pressure on the back of their defeat against the US team.

‘India will be confident. Bumrah bowled well, Siraj did well. Hardik Pandya also got wickets. They have three matches at the same venue, that will also be an advantage,” Kamran Akmal reflected in the same video.

‘ICC will have to produce better pitches for big matches. Otherwise, people will go away from this World Cup,” Veteran concluded showing his view on the Nassau surface.

India will lock horns with Pakistan on June 09, at the Eisenhower Park in New York.