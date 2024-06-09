The craze for the India-Pakistan games has reached sky-high, as the former are coming into their second game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, on the back of their win over Ireland with domination, while on the other hand, Pakistan are heart-broken from their defeat against the USA, in Dallas. Former wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal shares his view on the blockbuster game of the competition.

When it comes to the face-off between these two teams in the shortest format of the game, India is ahead with a 9-3 margin over their neighbours, who have beaten the ‘Blue Brigade’ only once during the 2021 edition.

The track at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York has been spicy, and helped the fast bowlers so much so far in this competition, as all the India bowlers enjoyed bowling on this surface in their very first game against Ireland.

‘I am sure Rohit is having a severe headache trying to pick 11 from this team’ – Kamran Akmal

The former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal who was part of 53 Tests, 157 ODIs, and 58 T20Is, between 2002 and 2017 for the national team opened up on the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash, and how the players feel going into these sorts of games.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Harbhajan Singh Suggests India To Play With ‘We’ Mentality

Kamran Akmal backs Virat Kohli to have another magical performance in the encounters, and the way India has performed so far in this competition, one would easily keep them ahead in the contest.

“There is no doubt that India has been a dominating team in ICC events against Pakistan, who has only won once in 2021. The stats are so painful. Pakistan may repeat what it did in 2021. But needs to work hard for that. Virat Kohli is the main batsman for India, and he can change the course of the game at any point in time. He can reshape a game against Pakistan,” Former batter Kamran Akmal expressed during an interview with ‘Time of India’.

He also feels that India has an edge over them, given how strong they are in prepare. The standard of their team has declined so much of late, and to improve that, a victory against India is the most essential at this point.

When asked who could be the ‘players to watch out for’ during the clash, Kamran Akmal made a very interesting choice, as he feels that even though Kohli has been going for the job for a long time, it’s vital for others to raise their hands.

“Virat Kohli is on top. Second is Suryakumar Yadav. His performance against Pakistan is yet to come, but I will still pick him. Rohit Sharma has already proved himself and has scored runs against Pakistan in ICC event and now it’s Suryakumar Yadav’s turn. He has scored lot of runs against the other teams. He is a classy players and a 360-degree players, and it’s a treat to watch him bat,” Veteran remarked.

India haven’t won this tournament since lifting the trophy in the first edition during 2007, but Kamran Akmal feels that under Rohit, India are so strong, but they took some tough decisions in the team selections.

“It was a tough decision to drop KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, but the selectors picked other ahead of them, I support this decision. India have talent, experience, and form. They have a big chance. They have every star in the team. I am sure Rohit is having a severe headache trying to pick 11 from the team,” 42-year-old sheds light.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Kamran Akmal Questions India’s Decision To Open With Virat Kohli

The attention will be between the battle between Virat Kohli and left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, as Kamran Akmal believes that the confidence of Kohli will be high. Amir is a skilled bowler, but playing after a long period, and the gap might affect him.

“The six that Virat hit off Haris Rauf is still fresh in every Pakistan’s memory. Amir is a skilled and experienced fast bowler, but he has made a comeback after a long period of time.

“The gap might affect him this this. If he has been playing continuously, the battle between Amir and Virat would have been amazing. Virat will have an edge over Amir this time,” Lahore-born stated in the same interview.

He concluded by saying that India should look to stick with Rishabh Pant in the middle order, as the Delhi-boy brings the left-right combination in the batting order, and have the ability to put pressure on the bowlers.