After so much, the Pakistan team finally declared their 15-member squad, under the leadership of Babar Azam for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which is set to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

Pakistan decided to test a few of their players before the final submission of the squad for the world event, as they came to England for a four-match T20I series, as a preparation for the 20-over tournament, on the back of their series win by 2-1 margin against Ireland.

But the first T20I against England at the Headingley cricket ground got washed out, which didn’t offer the Pakistan side any chance of experimenting with their players, whom they planned to add to the T20 World Cup side.

‘Everyone has their different opinions’- Basit Ali on Pakistan’s squad selection

The former Pakistan cricketer, Basit Ali feels that their national cricket team captain Babar Azam has contributed in the selection process of the players. The retired batter, who is known for his straightforward nature in cricket analysis, has questioned Babar for his undue influence towards the 15-member selection.

‘Babar Azam ek taraf baki selctors dusre taraf (Babar Azam is on one page, while the other selectors are on the other side),” the former Pakistan batter expressed on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan have gone with the young opener Saim Ayub, while wicket-keeper batter, Azam Khan, who could be really brutal wit the bat, has also found a place among the 15-players. The likes of veteran Imad Wasim, the left-arm spinner, and left-arm pacer, Mohmmad Amir, have made their way back in the T20 World Cup side.

Basit spoke about the imbalance selection procedure for the 2009-champoons have damaged the shape of the team both on and off the ground. The fact that the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi stopped the formal announcement of the squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

“I’ll give you the entire story why the three met together. Two selectors are moving with the team- Mohammad Yousuf and Wahab Riaz. The other not only spoken to. They told the Chairman, and then he vetoed and asked what was happening and where are the minutes of the meet,” Basit Ali cleared the air on his YouTube Channel.

“When a team is formed, not everyone is on the same page. Everyone has their different opinions. So, then they give their views in writing on a page starting their views. All that does not happen here. I was a chief selector, so I can tell.”

The former Pakistan T20 World Cup winning player, Shahid Afridi also cut a sorry figure on the whole episode.

“Hum confusion ke shikaar hai hamesha, akhri maukhe pe team announce karte hai (We are victims of confusion, and always announce the team at the eleventh hour),” Shahid Afridi remarked.

“But that’s ok, let them do the homework. There was a bit of confusion, for sure, because they wanted to test a few players.”

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on June 06, against Pakistan, at the Grand Prairie Stadium, in Dallas.