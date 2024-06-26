The first semi-final of the current ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the United States of America and the West Indies, will be played with the SA vs AFG game on June 27, at the Brain Lara Stadium in Tarouba, in Trinidad. The winner of the South Africa and the Afghanistan contest will make their way to their first T20 WC final in history.

The bowling has been the main reason in the powerplay (1-6) why both these teams have been successful so far in the competition. With the accurate level of bowling, using their variations, and picking up wickets, they have used their resources pretty well in the competition so far.

Afghanistan have been blessed with the new ball bowling of Fazalhaq Farooqi, who has swung the ball in both ways in this duration, as the team has picked up 21 wickets in this duration in seven innings, at an average of over 14, and a strike rate of 12, going into the SA vs AFG game.

The economy rate of the Asian team in this duration has been 7.19, which is again a very good sign for the side, and has allowed them to put pressure on the opponents from the start of the innings. They have been drilled for 32 boundaries and five sixes in this period, before the SA vs AFG affair.

In the case of the bowling department for the South Africa side, they have given away 246 T20I runs in seven innings, at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 25. The economy of the Proteas, before the SA vs AFG contest has been superb -5.46.

The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Marco Jansen have picked up wickets with the new balls, as they have recorded 10 wickets in this period in the powerplay. Their bowlers have been smashed for 22 boundaries and eight over boundaries in this period.

T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs AFG Live Streaming, Where To Watch Semi Final 1 In India?

When will the SA vs AFG Semi-Final 2 Begin?

The second SA vs AFG semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024, will be played on June 27, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba in Trinidad.

Where to watch the SA vs AFG Semi Final 2 Live on TV?

The Disney Star has grabbed the delay of showing the game of the ICC tournaments till the 2026 T20 World Cup in India, which means they too will telecast this game between South Africa and the Afghanistan side on the Star Sports channels.

Where to watch the SA vs AFG Semi Final 2 Online in India?

The semi-final 1 of the T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States between SA and Afg will be shown on the Disney+ Hotstar in the online version in India.

