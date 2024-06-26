South Africa have been unbeaten in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, so far, in the West Indies and the United States of America, as they have gained seven consecutive victories in the tournament so far, from the ‘super eight’ stage of the competition. The SA vs AFG game will take place on June 27, at the Brain Lara Stadium in Tarouba in Trinidad.

The Aiden Markram-led side was excellent in the group stage having got the better of Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Netherlands in the tournament. They have been in superb touch in the ‘super eight’ of the competition, with wins over the United States, England, and West Indies.

On the other hand, Afghanistan too have been in quite supreme touch in the group stage of the tournament, where they got the better of New Zealand, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea, before losing their last group stage game against West Indies.

When they reached the ‘super eight’ stage of the competition, they lost their first ‘super eight’ contest in the form of India at the Barbados ground. Their inspiring victory over Australia and a last over thrilling victory over Bangladesh promoted them to the semifinal stage of the tournament for the very first time in their history, before the SA vs AFG semi-final.

South Africa have been superb in the tournament so far, as they have held their nerve on many important occasions, with the bat or the ball, and have managed themselves pretty well in the competition. What South Africa have in this season new from the other seasons has been how their all-round brilliance, where one or other have always raised their hand.

The winner of the SA vs AFG will qualify for the final of the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup, and the pressure of that will be on the Proteas side, who will look to reach the position for the very first time, while Afghanistan is full-on confidence before the clash.

Last Five T20I for SA vs AFG

In two T20Is being played between these two teams- Afghanistan and South Africa, in the SA vs Afg clash, the former is unbeaten with a 2-0 winning margin.

Journey for South Africa and Afghanistan

South Africa

Match 1: Beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets.

Match 2: Beat Netherlands by 4 wickets

Match 3: Beat Bangladesh by 4 runs.

Match 4: Beat Nepal by 1 run.

Match 5: Beat the United States of America by 18 runs.

Match 6: Beat England by 7 runs.

Match 7: Beat West Indies by 3 wickets (DLS)

Afghanistan:

Match 1: Beat Uganda by 125 runs.

Match 2: Beat New Zealand by 84 runs.

Match 3: Beat Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets.

Match 4: Lost to West Indies by 104 runs.

Match 5: Lost to India by 47 runs.

Match 6: Beat Australia by 21 runs.

Match 7: Beat Bangladesh by 8 runs (DLS)

SA vs AFG Teams

SA Probable XI: Reeza Hendricks. Quinton de Kock (wk.), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

AFG Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk.), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangeyalia, Noor Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.