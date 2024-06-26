The main focus on South Africa will be on how they could tackle the Afghanistan spin unit in the SA vs AFG game in the first semi-final of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, to be played in the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. South Africa and Afghanistan will again be a classic display of the spin batting.

In the case of the bowling in the middle overs (7-15), all eyes would be on how the Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan arranged his spin bowlers in this period while using his own four crucial overs. The fast bowlers will also look to use the variation in the game.

The South Africa side has been belted away for 378 T20I runs, in this T20 World Cup 2024, before the SA vs AFG contest, at a bowling average of 16.08 and a strike rate of 15.75, as they have managed to pick up 24 wickets in this period, which has been a great sign of their bowling.

The pace of Anrich Nortje has been a huge weapon for them in this timeline, as they have been smashed for 18 boundaries and 15 over boundaries.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, before the SA vs AFG game, have gone for 378 T20I runs in this T20 World Cup, in seven innings at a bowling average of 15.75 and the same bowling strike rate. They have managed to pick up 24 wickets in this period too.

The Asian side has been smashed for 23 boundaries and 10 sixes in this timeline, which is a great sign of their bowling, and why they have been so dominant so far.

T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs AFG Playing 11 Semi-Final 1

Afghanistan Playing 11

For the Afghanistan side, their wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the highest run-getter of the T20 World Cup 2024 so far, with 281 runs in seven innings at an average of 40.14, and a strike rate of 126, with his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran sitting at number two in this department with 229 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 109.04, before the SA vs AFG game.

In the case of their bowling performances, the left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi is the top wicket-taker with 16 scalps in seven innings at an average of 9.31, and a strike rate of 8.75, with an economy of only 6.38. Rashid Khan before the SA vs AFG game has also picked up 14 scalps in seven innings at an economy of just over six.

AFG’s line-up vs SA: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk.), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangeyalia, Noor Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq.

South Africa Playing 11:

For the South Africa side, before the SA vs Afg contest, their opening batter Quinton de Kock who has been in superb touch in this T20 World Cup, has managed to get 199 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 148.50, with a couple of fifties, while having a best score of 74.

The form of their opener Reeza Henricks is a bit concerning for them, as he is yet to fire in this tournament. For the bowling department of the team, Anrich Nortje has shown a thunderbolt pace with 11 wickets in seven games at an economy of six and an average of 15.27.

SA’s Line-up vs AFG: Reeza Henricks, Quinton de Kock (wk.), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.