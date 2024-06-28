T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs IND Live Streaming, Where To Watch Final In India?

The final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), will see India and South Africa taking on each other on June 29, at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados. The SA vs Ind contest would provide India a chance to end their 11-year drought of ICC tournaments, while South Africa will aim to end their jinx of the same competitions.

With the batters coming hard in the powerplay with the bat in hand, the job of bowlers becomes quite important going into the powerplay, and if they could pick up a few wickets with the new ball, then it certainly puts questions among the batting side, and whether they would come up with intent or defense.

In the case of the Aiden Markram-led South Africa team, they have given away 274 T20I runs in the powerplay, since the start of this T20 World Cup 2024, before the SA vs Ind game, in eight innings, at an average of only 18.27. The strike rate of 19.20 suggests that it takes around three overs only for them to pick up a wicket inside the first six overs.

Before the SA vs Ind affair, they also have managed to pick up 15 wickets in eight innings, at a superb economy of under six, with a best of 5/27, besides being smashed for 26 boundaries and eight sixes so far in this competition.

In the case of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team, they have been smacked for 260 T20I runs in seven innings, at an average of 20, and a strike rate of just 19, which also suggests how good they have been in the powerplay with the new ball in hand, managing to get wickets upfront, thanks to Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.

Going into the SA vs Ind contest, they have picked up 13 scalps in seven innings, at an economy of 6.60, which too has been pretty good, with a best of 3/35 in the powerplay, besides being nailed for 24 boundaries and nine over-boundaries.

Before the final of this T20 World Cup, it will be interesting to see if the bowling line-up of both sides again could come up with these sorts of performances. For South Africa, the role of Anrich Nortje’s pace will be quite important to hurry up the batters, while Jasprit Bumrah’s four overs will decide where the game is flowing at the end.

T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs IND Live Streaming, Where To Watch Final In India?

When will the SA vs IND Final Begin?

The final of the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, between India and South Africa, will be played on June 29, 2024, at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Where to watch the SA vs IND Final live on TV?

The Disney Star, who grabbed the chance to show all the games of the ICC tournaments till the 2026 T20 World Cup, will also telecast this final affair between India and South Africa on the Star Sports TV Channels.

Where to watch the SA vs IND Final online In India?

In case of the online streaming of the final, the game will be displayed on the Disney+ Hotstar in India.

