T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs IND Playing XI Final

The focus for the Indian team, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, going into the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, on June 29. The question comes whether South Africa will look to go with the same playing eleven in the SA vs Ind final of the tournament.

Just like the batting in the middle phase of the innings, it becomes quite vital for the teams to do well with the ball in the middle half of the innings. What’s important is to see it how the spinners of both sides attack during this phase of the game, and whether they could manage the flow of the game, by picking up regular wickets.

Since the start of the T20 World Cup, before the SA vs Ind encounter, the South Africa team has given away 414 runs in eight innings, at an average of 14.28, which means the batters haven’t found it easy to score against them in the middle overs, and that’s not only because of cunning Keshav Maharaj but also due to the fire of Anrich Nortje.

They have picked up 29 wickets in those eight innings, at a strike rate of 14.24, which is again a very positive sign, before the SA vs Ind affair, while their economy of 6.01 always keeps the pressure on the opponents. Their bowlers have been smashed for 21 boundaries and 15 sixes, which is again a very good spot for them.

In the case of the Indian team, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, they have been quite clinical using their three spinners- Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja, where they have not only managed to dry up the runs but also have been successful in picking up wickets.

The 2007 champions before the SA vs Ind game, have been belted away for 419 T20I runs in seven innings, at an average of 16.12, and a strike rate of 14.54, which is quite good and has helped them in going for the wickets in this phase.

Their bowling unit has picked up 26 wickets in those seven innings, which is again a golden work by them, at an economy of 6.65, besides being smashed for 25 boundaries and 18 over boundaries in this session, which is again another masterclass work by them.

T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs IND Playing XI Final

The form of Virat Kohli remains a concern even till the final of the tournament, and the aim for the side would be to see him getting back into the runs, during the most vital game of the competition.

India’s Playing 11:

India’s captain Rohit Sharma is the third-highest run-getter of the tournament so far, before the SA vs Ind final, with 248 runs in seven innings, at a strike rate of 155.97 with three half-centuries. Suryakumar Yadav too has managed to get 196 runs at a strike rate of 137.06.

In the case of the bowling department, Arshdeep Singh is the third-highest wicket-taker of the competition so far with 15 wickets at an economy of 7.50, in seven innings. Jasprit Bumrah has recorded 13 scalps in seven innings at an economy of 4.12.

Ind’s line-up vs SA: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa’s Playing 11:

In case of the South Africa’s bowling before the SA vs Ind final, Anrich Nortje has nailed up 13 scalps in eight innings at an economy of under six, and an average of 13.46. For Kagiso Rabada, he has collected 12 wickets in eight innings with an economy of under six.

For the batting department, Quinton de Kock is the highest run-getter with 204 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 143.66, with a couple of fifties, before the SA vs Ind final.

SA’s line-up vs Ind: Quinton de Kock (wk.), Reeza Henricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klassen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.