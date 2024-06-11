It will be the first meeting of USA vs Ind as both teams are coming on the back of some powerful performances over the Pakistan side. The USA side held their nerve to depend on the 18 runs in the super over thanks to clinical bowling from Saurabh Netravalkar, while the whole bowling line-up of the Indian cricket was excellent.

When it comes to the bowling in the middle overs (7-15) of the innings, it just shows the way teams have shown enough discipline and resistance thanks to their spinners. India, however, on the other have shown great quality with the pacers using their variations quite well.

In the case of the bowling performance of the United States from the seventh to the 15th over, they have picked up 26 T20I wickets in nine innings, before the USA vs Ind encounter, since the end of the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup 2024. That’s around three wickets per inning from the bowing side, which has been quite excellent.

The bowling average of around 23.96 too has been fantastic for the American side as they haven’t featured in many shortest formats of the game so far in this time. The economy level of eight too has been quite brilliant but could be a little better going into a huge game. They need to keep on taking wickets against India, or they have to pay the price.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Mudassar Nazar Slammed Pakistan Management For Using ‘Pseudo All-rounders’

The strike of around 18 means the USA side managed to grab a wicket in every three overs of the game. They have given away 44 boundaries in this period, besides being nailed for 25 sixes.

The India bowling in the middle overs with the old ball has been quite fantastic as they have picked up 94 T20I wickets, before the USA vs Ind fixture. since the end of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, and most of these have been because of how Ravi Bishnoi has bowled, playing the majority of the game.

The bowling average of the inaugural champions of the tournament is around 21.46, coming into the USA vs Ind, which is quite good, while a strike rate of under 17, means they have been making regular intervals in the opponent’s teams for a long period, which slow them down in the last five overs of the innings.

The blue brigade has been smacked for 115 fours in this period, which is just under four per innings, while 98 sixes have been drilled off their bowling, and that’s especially something they will try to keep an eye on.

USA vs IND Head-to-Head Records

This will be the first meeting for these two sides in this format.

USA vs IND last Encounter in T20Is

In the last T20Is of these two respective teams, they took on against Pakistan. The United States of America held their nerve in the super-over for a five-run win thanks to the calm and cool bowling from Mumbai-born Saurabh Netravalkar.

India, before the USA vs Ind face-off, managed to defend another low total of 119 runs as the ‘Men in Green’ fell short by six runs in New York. The whole bowling line-up of the Indian team has been quite superb in this T20 World Cup 2024.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Can Pakistan Still Qualify For The ‘Super Eight’ Stage

IND vs USA Standout Performers

Most runs in this T20 WC 2024 for USA: Aaron Jones (130 runs)

Most runs in this T20 WC 2024 for Ind: Rishabh Pant (78 runs)

Most wickets in this T20 WC 2024 for USA: NP Kenjige (3 wickets)

Most wickets in this T20 WC 2024 for Ind: Jasprit Bumrah (9 wickets)

Key Match-ups between the USA and India Players