The focus has shifted towards the USA vs Ind encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the United States of America and the West Indies, where the winning side will make their way into the second stage of the tournament- the ‘Super eight’. The home side will get a huge fan following after their excellent performance so far in this competition.

When it comes to the batting department of the middle overs (7-15), it’s important to the big shots against the spinners, and how the team mauver their power-hitters to get the momentum in their favor going into the last five overs of the innings. It also becomes quite important to keep wickets in hand.

In 29 innings, before the USA vs Ind affair, since the end of the last T20 World Cup 2024, India have shown their power while scoring 2037 T20I runs in 51 innings, at an average of 41.57 and a strike rate of 142.35, which has been quite impressive for them as how they have displayed their gameplan in the last two years.

The inaugural champions have lost 49 wickets in 29 innings which again makes sure that they will keep wickets in hand for the death overs. They have nailed 169 boundaries in this period, besides smashing 90 sixes which just shows how attacking they have become, going into the USA vs Ind encounter.

The man in blue will aim for a good total on a surface that has been tricky for the batting side and will become the same as the tournament progresses.

T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs IND Playing XI Match 25

The all-rounder of the India team, Shivam Dube has been struggling in the middle order. He didn’t get runs in their warm-up fixture against Bangladesh, before remaining unbeaten against Ireland and seemingly to be quite nervous against Pakistan. Will he get another chance in the USA vs Ind face-off?

India’s Playing 11:

The India opener Rohit Sharma has been quite aggressive in the batting order, as he smashed an unbeaten 52-run knock against Ireland on a very tough surface before leaving the field with an injury. Against Pakistan, he also started with an aggressive manner as he nailed a six in the very first over of the game against Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The highest run-getter of the T20 World Cups, Virat Kohli is coming into the USA vs Ind clash, after a tough start in this ninth edition of the competition, on the back of his two low scores of 1 and 4, and he will look to get back in rhythm.

Rishabh Pant has been quite superb in New York, having been the highest run-getter for the Indian team with 78 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 136.84, and could be vital against the United States.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah is the top wicket-taker of the team with five wickets in two innings at an average of only four, and an economy of only 2.85, which is quite phenomenal. Hardik Pandya has been in fine touch with five wickets too at an economy of 6.37, before the USA vs Ind face-off.

India’s line-up vs USA: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Siraj.

USA Playing XI:

In the case of the United States of America, Aaron Jones is the second-highest run-getter of the tournament with 130 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 196.96, as he carried them home with a best score of 94 runs against Canada.

Gous too has been in superb touch with the bat, as he has smashed 100 T20I runs in this tournament in two innings, at a strike rate of nearly 140. Their captain Monank Patel is too coming with a fifty in the last game.

The bowling line-up needs to step up at the moment, even though they are doing the job as a unit.

USA’s line-up vs Ind: Monank Patel (c & wk.), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

The USA vs Ind game will take place on June 12, in New York.