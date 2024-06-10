Imad Wasim has been accused by former Pakistan captain Salim Malik of deliberately wasting balls during Pakistan’s six-run defeat to India in their ICC T20 Wo rld Cup match in New York.

Chasing a modest target of 120 runs, Pakistan fell short at 113 for 7, using an incredible 59 dot balls in the process. Imad Wasim’s slow-paced innings saw him take 23 balls to score only 15 runs, which Malik deemed harmful to Pakistan’s run chase.

“You look at his (Wasim) innings and it appears as if he was wasting balls, not scoring runs, and making things difficult in the run-chase,” Malik said on the 24 News channel.

"آؤٹ بھی نہیں ہوا، ایوریج بھی بڑھاتا رہا" عماد وسیم نے جان بوجھ کر میچ ہروایا، سلیم ملک کا انکشاف۔۔۔!!!#PakvsInd pic.twitter.com/gT92IJoo8Z — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) June 9, 2024

Pakistan had won the toss and chosen to bowl first. India had a good start as they were 80-odd for 3 wickets at the half-way mark of 10 overs. But Pakistan bowlers Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf put brakes on India’s scoring and restricted them to 119 in 19 overs only.

For India, Rishabh Pant made 42 runs and was the top-scorer, along with Axar Patel’s 20 runs.

Shahid Afridi reacts to Pakistan’s embarrassing loss to India

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by six runs in their second T20 World Cup 2024 encounter on Sunday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan appeared to be off to a good start with a spotless first over, but skipper Babar Azam was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah after only 13 runs. The early setback put pressure on the Green Shirts, who struggled to gain traction despite Mohammad Rizwan’s tireless efforts.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, reflecting on the match, was clearly stunned by the result

“There is nothing to say. You do not get so many easy chances to win a match. It is regretful,” he said in an exclusive conversation with Samaa TV, emphasizing his disbelief at Pakistan’s inability to secure a win in what seemed like a favorable scenario.

Pakistan will face Canada and Ireland in their final two league-stage matches on June 11 and 16, respectively. The USA has two matches left and can achieve the unfathomable by qualifying for the Super 8.

