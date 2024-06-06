India’s standout bowler Mohammed Siraj was named ‘Fielder of the Match’ after the Men in Blue defeated Ireland by eight wickets to begin their ICC T20 World Cup campaign at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Siraj did not have to bowl his entire four-over quota as Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah decimated Ireland’s batting order. Hardik picked three wickets, while Bumrah took two during his three-over spell.

Opting to field first, Indian bowlers placed pressure on Irish hitters from the start, leaving them suffering at 50/8, but a comeback from Gerath Delany and Joshua Little helped Ireland reach 96 in 16 overs.

During the 97-run chase, skipper Rohit Sharma’s half-century and Rishabh Pant’s helpful knock helped India win by eight wickets.

Mohammed Siraj receives his Fielder of the Match medal from a young fan

Siraj was exceptional with the ball, taking one wicket in three overs while surrendering 13 runs. The bowler also ended well-set hitter Gareth Delany’s stay at the crease with brilliant fielding in the game’s 16th over.

“In T20 cricket one of the key factors is game awareness as every ball is an opportunity. A great example of today was Axar Patels’ caught and bowled and Virat Kohli’s intensity backing up showing what we spoke in the morning,” India fielding coach T Dilip said in a video posted by BCCI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday took to X to announce the winner in a video. In the video, the young Indian fan was seen meeting with the Men in Blue players and he went on to award the ‘Fielder of the Match’ medal to Siraj, who accepted it with a warm hug from the supporter in an adorable fashion.

The young fan said he want to meet star pacer Arshdeep Singh as the speedster is best.

