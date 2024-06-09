Shaheen Shah Afridi has been a match-winning bowler for Pakistan over the years. He will play a huge role in the upcoming India v Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on June 9, 2024. His bowling against Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be crucial.

The left-arm Pakistan speed spearhead is well-known for his ability to swing the ball both ways and generate substantial pace, and he has excelled in limited-overs forms. He has taken several wickets in both T20Is and ODIs, frequently delivering critical blows in starting overs.

Pakistan has managed just one win over India in T20 World Cups and Shaheen Afridi was the key bowler then. He had removed KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma for single-digit scores and then removed Virat Kohli as well, keeping India to 151/7 in 20 overs.

Then Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan chased down the total on their own, giving Pakistan a 10-wicket win.

“Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho,” – Shaheen Afridi told Indian fans

When two of cricket’s oldest adversaries face off on the same field, nerves run high. Emotions run high, adrenaline rushes in, and tensions rise to new heights during the India-Pakistan fight.

Fans generally spend time debating which team is better and who has the best players. However, in a recent viral video, Indian fans engaged in lighthearted banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen. They joked that Shaheen should consider India’s star players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to be his pals.

“Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho,” a fan was heard saying.

Shaheen Afridi with Indian fans in New York 🇵🇰🇮🇳❤️ Our padosis love our Eagle. Lovely to see 🤗 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ibEU1Zv4Cb — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 8, 2024

India and Pakistan will step into New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium to add a new chapter to their historic rivalry. In the previous edition of the tournament, India needed magic from Kohli’s bat to seal a thrilling win at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2022.

India T20 WC squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan T20 WC squad: Babar Azam (C) , Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Imad Wasim Could Get Ruled Out, Pakistan May Add This Left-Arm Spinner