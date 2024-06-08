The concern in the Pakistan camp is increasing day by day, as the left-arm spinner Imad Wasim could get ruled out for the rest of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, with his injury, that didn’t allow him to participate in their opening game against co-host United States of America (USA).

Since making a comeback in the shortest format of the game for Pakistan, Imad Wasim has done a terrific job with the ball in hand, as he has hardly given any room to the batters to free their arms, which has helped him to be quite helpful by not leaking too many runs, as the other bowlers could easily come and pick up wickets using the pressure.

The Pakistan team management along with their doctors and the physios are trying their best to make him available for their second game of the competition against India on June 09, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, in New York.

Imad Wasim’s injury gives huge blow to Pakistan

One of the reasons for adding the left-arm spin option of Imad Wasim to the 15-member Pakistan squad was that he could use his experience in his performance, besides sharing the same with the captain and other young players of the team.

Given he has been playing for a long time, he could easily change his line and length and use the right pace of the ball, to make life difficult for the opponent batters, especially on the slow and low surfaces of the West Indies, as the tournament would progress.

The Glamorgan-born all-rounder could also be a valuable member of the squad, as the team could use his batting abilities late at number seven in the batting order. Even if there is a collapse, Wasim could come and hold an end, before going after the bowlers in the final overs.

The 35-year-old has picked up 70 T20I wickets in 72 games at an average of 22.05 with economy reading as 6.30. His best bowling figures of 5/14 came against the West Indies in 2016. When it comes to all the 20-over games, Wasim has managed to record 322 wickets in 345 innings at an average of 24.58 and a strike rate of 6.59, with the best bowling figure of 5/14. It’s quite incredible how he has gone for under an economy of seven even in close to 350 games.

The Pakistan team are doing their best to make him available for the India game, but as the BBN sports journalist Ezaj Wasim Bakhri has reported, there are 80% of him will return home on Monday.

As the replacement for Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, captain of the side, and coach Gary Kirsten is looking at another left-arm spinner–Mehran Mumtaz to come as his cover. The 21-year-old is yet to make his international debut, having taken 25 wickets in 24 innings at an economy of 7.24.

The Rawalpindi-born has passed the fitness test at NCA Lahore and has been told to be ready as a standby player.

Pakistan will be going into this game, on the back of their ‘super-over’ heart-breaking defeat against USA on June 06, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. It will be interesting to see if they also go with the four pacers or look to add a spinner- maybe if Imad Wasim gets fit, for the India game on June 09, at the Nassau County Stadium, in New York.