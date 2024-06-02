Going into India’s warm-up encounter against Bangladesh, the attention and focus was on Hardik Pandya, the country’s premier all-rounder, and how he would lift him, especially after a struggling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, with the Mumbai Indians (MI).

After being traded from the Gujarat Titans (GT), Pandya was appointed as the captain of the Mumbai team, replacing Rohit Sharma, and the move triggered hugely in Hardik Pandya’s life through various social media platforms.

But HP showed why he is hailed among one of the best all-rounders of the national team, even after such a long string of low scores. There was a point where reports were claiming that the veteran could be dropped for the world event, but the selectors kept faith in him and appointed him the captain of the 15-member squad.

‘What happened in the IPL was a slight temperament issue’ – Sanjay Manjrekar

Hardik Pandya was coming into the T20 World Cup 2024, after a struggling season in the 20-over league, nailing only 216 runs in 14 innings for the Mumbai franchise at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 143.05, with a best score of 46.

But during the practice game against Bangladesh, Hardik showed his muscle for an unbeaten knock of 40 runs in 23 balls, with the help of a couple of boundaries and four sixes.

While talking about the game, the former India player Sanjay Manjrekar observed that Hardik has shown great skills in both batting and bowling on the big stage, playing for India, even after being down while being involved for the Mumbai Indians.

“I have been repeatedly saying, even before this match, if you see Hardik Pandya’s performances in World Cups, he played the all-rounder’s role very well in the 2019 World Cup,” the former Mumbai batter, Sanjay Manjrekar noted while reviewing the game on Star Sports. “He had a main performance in the India-Pakistan match on the big stage, and see his performance with the bat in the semi-final India lost in Adelaide, he scored 60 runs at a strike rate of 190.”

During the semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval against England, Hardik was the highest run-getter of the team with an individual score of 63 runs in 30 balls, with the help of four boundaries and five sixes.

“What happened in the IPL was a slight temperamental issue because he was feeling the pressure from outside. The environment might not have been good.’ The renowned commentator expressed during the same discussion. ‘I am not at all surprised that he will feel slightly relaxed and relieved after donning India’s and not the Mumbai Indians’ blues. He has the ability and I am repeatedly saying that he is a big-match player.”

‘Hardik Pandya’s record in World Cup is exceptional’ – Sanjay Bangar

Th former India coach, Sanjay Bangar also feel that Hardik Pandya is a big-match player and one shouldn’t question whenever he plays for the Indian team.

“You shouldn’t see what he has done earlier when he is playing for India. You should definitely see what he has done for India. His record in World Cup cricket is exceptional,” the former India batter Sanjay Bangar remarked. “Whether he is playing Test cricket, 50-over or 20-over format for India, he has given fantastic performances in all three formats.”

The Gujrat-born has smashed 1348 T20I runs in 71 innings at an average of 25.43 and a strike rate of nearly 140, with three fifties, besides picking up 73 wickets at an economy of 8.16, and a best bowling figure of 4/16.

“There was a phase in the middle for sure where he got injured and because of that he couldn’t play much, but whenever he comes, the Indian team’s balance becomes much better,” Bangar concluded.

India will take on their arch-rivals Pakistan in the electrifying game of the tournament, on June 09, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, in New York.