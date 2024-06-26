When it comes to the head-to-head of the SA vs AFG clash in the shortest format of the game, the South African team is unbeaten with a couple of victories, both of these games happened during the T20 World Cups, in 2016 and 2010. The question stands, can the Afghanistan side win their first battle against them?

When it comes to the powerplay of this T20 World Cup 2024, the Afghanistan team has shown their class with the bar in hand, as they have nailed most of the opponent sides with ease in that contest.

Ahed of the SA vs AFG game, the latter have managed to get 267 T20I runs in seven innings at an average of 44.50, and a strike rate of 105.95, as the opening stand of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran being excellent in the process.

They have drilled those runs with the help of 33 boundaries and eight sixes in this period, as they have lost only six wickets in this duration to be ahead in the particular games.

In the case of the South African side, they have been quite good in these departments too. In seven innings, inside the first six overs, the Aiden Markram-led side managed 258 runs at an average of 17.20 and a strike rate of 102.38.

They have managed to smash 23 boundaries and 12 sixes, before the SA vs AFG clash, with the highest score of being 64 in this position. The tracks in New York have been quite slow, and that helped them to get familiar with the situations.

The South African side has lost 15 wickets in this period, which is the joint most, and the form of their opener Reeza Henricks is the main concern for them.

SA vs AFG Head-to-Head Records

In 2 T20Is between the two sides of the SA vs AFG, the former are unbeaten with two wins.

SA vs AFG Teams:

SA Probable XI: Reeza Hendricks. Quinton de Kock (wk.), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

AFG Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk.), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangeyalia, Noor Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

SA vs AFG Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Heinrich Klassen

Heinrich Klassen is expected to have an excellent game in this SA vs AFH contest, as he has shown his dominance against the spinners. The power of his against the slow balls, where he could smash the ball out of the ground quite easily could be so valuable for them.

Best Bowler Prediction: Rashid Khan

On a big game like the semi-finals, the best always put their hands up and it should be none other than their captain Rashid Khan, who would look to dominate the batters with his variations, on a surface that’s expected to help them with spin.

SA vs AFG Match Winner Prediction

Even though Afghanistan would love the spin conditions of the ground, South Africa should come out on top in their affair.