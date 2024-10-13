Tabraiz Shamsi, the South African spinner, reacted to the carnage that was caused by the Indian team in the third T20I against Bangladesh and begged for parity between bat and ball.

The third T20I between India and Bangladesh at Hyderabad turned out to be a run-fest and the batters made full use of the flat pitch and favorable batting conditions.

Samson led the way with his first T20I century of 111 in 47 balls, including 11 fours and eight sixes. He also shared 173 runs for the second wicket with captain Suryakumar Yadav, who hit 75 off 35 balls, including five sixes and eight fours.

After they were removed, India set a goal of 300 runs, which Riyan Parag (34 in 13) and Hardik Pandya (47 in 18) almost met. India recorded their highest T20I total of 297/6 in 20 overs.

Bangladesh needed to get out to a fast start to have a chance of reaching their goal. Hridoy stayed unbeaten with 63 off 42 balls, while Litton hammered 42 off 25. India’s Ravi Bishnoi claimed three wickets, while Mayank took two. Bangladesh finished with 164/7 in 20 overs, trailing by 133 runs.

There has to be a balance between bat and ball: Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi, South Africa’s left-arm wrist spinner, was dissatisfied with the pitch and ground. Shamsi argued for improved balance between bat and ball to enable an even game.

The South African spinner commended India’s batters’ talent level but noted that there needs to be some help for the bowlers on the pitch and bigger boundaries to ensure an equitable game.

Tabraiz Shamsi resorted to social media to offer his thoughts on the Hyderabad pitch. The 34-year-old believes that the boundaries may be a little wider or that bowlers should be given some assistance to enable for an equal duel with bat and ball.

“There is no dispute about the skill level and quality of the Indian batters and yes we only judge the pitch once both teams have batted on it But…. there has to be a balance between bat and ball in the contest Bigger boundary sizes or more help for the bowlers in the pitch,” Shamsi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

I'm sure this is loads of fun for the batters…. But is this kind of cricket fun for people to watch when there is no fair contest between the bat and ball? Genuinely curious — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) October 12, 2024

Tabraiz Shamsi also lauded Indian batters for their incredible skill level and quality which propelled them to a mammoth total in the first innings of the match. India smashed 25 fours and 22 sixes – a total of 47 boundaries – the highest by any team in a men’s T20I.

“Offcourse… they’re a quality team with quality players There’s no dispute about that There just needs to be decent size boundaries or decent amount of help for the bowlers in the pitch,” Tabraiz Shamsi further posted.

I am with u Tabraiz , but it's the quality of this Indian side , they are going for bonkers — Udit Jain (Uj) (@uditjain21) October 12, 2024

