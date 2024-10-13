Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav got together after India defeated Bangladesh in the third T20I for a chat for the BCCI website. Sanju Samson finally turned things around in what could be a career-defining knock for him.

India won the toss and chose to bat first. Abhishek Sharma failed to impress, scoring just four runs. However, once he left, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav wreaked havoc on Bangladeshi bowlers.

Samson led the way with his first T20I century of 111 in 47 balls, including 11 fours and eight sixes. He also shared 173 runs for the second wicket with captain Suryakumar Yadav, who hit 75 off 35 balls, including five sixes and eight fours.

After they were removed, India set a goal of nearly 300 runs, which Riyan Parag (34 in 13) and Hardik Pandya (47 in 18) almost met. India recorded their highest T20I total of 297/6 in 20 overs.

The challenge seemed daunting, and while Bangladesh’s top order made every effort to get off to a good start, the required run rate was always too high. Litton Das (42) and Towhid Hridoy (63) helped Bangladesh score 164/7 in 20 overs.

India won by 133 runs, taking the T20I series 3-0. Ravi Bishnoi claimed three wickets, while Mayank Yadav took two. Sanju Samson was the Player of the Match, while Hardik Pandya won the Player of the Series.

“The atmosphere that we have created..”- Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson speak on different aspects

Following the match, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson talked, which the BCCI broadcast on social media. Suryakumar urged Samson to elaborate on his spectacular knock.

The wicketkeeper-batsman admitted that it was an emotional occasion because he had been waiting for this knock for a long time. He discussed believing in himself and the steps that led to his achievement.

“Very happy, out of words, very emotional! But very grateful to God almighty that it has happened. I just kept on doing my work and kept on believing in myself. Happy that you (Suryakumar Yadav) were there to celebrate with me,” Samson stated.

Sanju Samson also lauded the team spirit with India’s aggressive approach. He highlighted the two terms used by head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, ‘aggressive’ and ‘humble’, which helped the squad find clarity.

“The atmosphere that we have created these many weeks right from Sri Lanka, the only message is ‘Jao (go), aggressive and humble. These are the two words that our captain and coach keep reminding us. “That suits my nature, my character and I kept on going for it. You (Surya) gave me some clarity. I was on 96 and was saying that I would hit it. But Surya told me to take some time,” he added.

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

