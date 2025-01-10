The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is anticipating the availability of key player Tamim Iqbal for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The BCB will complete their roster after Tamim Iqbal’s participation in the event, which is scheduled for February-March, is guaranteed.

Tamim Iqbal, who last played international cricket in September 2023, is speaking with the top selector about his availability. The left-hander currently leads Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League. Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan’s participation is doubtful because he was reported for suspicious activity.

Tamim Iqbal first declared his retirement from international cricket in July 2023 during the Afghanistan One-Day Internationals but then altered his decision after consulting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The 35-year-old last played for Bangladesh in the ODI series against New Zealand in September 2023.

Tamim was ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023 owing to a disagreement with the board and then-captain Shakib Al Hasan. Tamim later opted out of Bangladesh’s central contract list.

We held a primary discussion with Tamim Iqbal: BCB Selector

Bangladesh’s top selector, Gazi Ashraf Hossain, announced that the board has begun conversations with Tamim Iqbal about his availability for the Champions Trophy. Tamim has been given time to make a decision. Hossain stated that the board is prepared and has laid the groundwork.

“We held a primary discussion with Tamim. We have to announce the Champions Trophy team by January 12, so we have a bit of time. We want to let him take time, not be in a hurry to decide and we have spoken to him on behalf of the board. The player has to come to a decision after speaking to his family, friends and well-wishers. He is also in the middle of a tournament so he will need a bit of time.

We have four days left [before announcing the squad]. We have done our homework, so we know how things will shape up and we pay respect to a cricketer like Tamim Iqbal, so he can take his time before informing us. I think it’s fair enough. The board is fine with this, so everyone now has to be patient,” Hossain said.

Tamim Iqbal is the highest run-getter for Bangladesh in international cricket. He has 5134 runs in 70 Tests, 8357 runs in 243 ODIs, and 1758 runs in 78 T20Is. He has 25 centuries in international cricket with the highest Test score of 206, the highest ODI score of 158, and the highest T20I score of 103*.

